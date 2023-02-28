A Grip on Sports: Our goal today is to cheer everyone up after they look outside

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Let’s see. An overpowering late-winter snowstorm. A dentist appointment. Last day of the month, with bills to pay. Yep, the only way this day could be worse is if it were a Monday.

•••••••

• There are days when it isn’t easy to be a Spokane resident. Today is one of those. February is going out like a lion, that’s for sure. Just take a look at video from Interstate 90 during the morning rush. It looks like any afternoon in L.A., except snow is flying.

What does any of this have to do with sports? Well, the way the day began got us searching for positives to ease the pain. And we found a few, thanks to sports.

At the front of the line, as the last full month of winter exits the stage, is spring training. The joy of baseball beginning another season. It’s a happy time, right? Unless, of course, you are still trying to figure out this pitch-clock stuff. And all the other rule changes the powers that be are shoving down our throats.

Oops, we can’t let such things harsh our mellow, not when we are trying to focus on the positives. And we are positive – or is it hope? – Rob Manfred and his team got this right. The pitch clock, the banning of shifts, the introduction of computerized umpiring (someday) will all improve our enjoyment of the national pastime.

Then there is basketball’s end-of-season countdown. From the high school ranks to college, the end of winter’s best sport – sorry wrestling and hockey fans – is nigh.

We can remember many an early March when crossing the mountains to Tacoma was a perilous journey – hey, we got a great deal on a Ford Aerostar, that’s why we drove it – so the weather confronting fans and family en route to Washington’s big school tournaments is nothing new. If you only have to travel to Yakima or across town the Spokane Arena, good for you. That should be easier. And for those of you who live in North Idaho and have to make it to Boise? Good luck.

We also remember many a State B in which the March weather was warm enough for a walk through Riverfront Park en route to the annual German sausage for Thursday lunch as well.

The sad part of this week is the cold weather has infiltrated some usually warm-weather spots. No, we’re not talking about Boise, the city that hosts the Big Sky tournament this weekend. We’re specifically referring to Las Vegas. You know, the desert city in southern Nevada.

Warmth? Well, such things are relative, right? A 60-degree high might not be considered warm to someone who lives in Summerlin (or who made the trip up from Malibu, either), but it sure seems warm to those of us around these parts. We’re headed south later in the week and will be packing some shorts, we guarantee it. After all, it is always 70 and sunny in a casino.

Or in the arena for the WCC semifinals.

• You know the real reason why it snowed hard this morning in Spokane? Simple. Washington high schools kicked off spring sports practice Monday. There is no way baseball and softball and track participants expect to get outside for good until, say, mid-March, right? And even then, they’ll be wearing enough warm clothing as to make speed an afterthought.

How do we know? We spent a couple years helping coach baseball at the high school level. And learned new and exciting ways to keep our hands, feet and noses warm.

Funny thing, though. By the time playoffs roll around, it can be warm enough to necessitate slathering on gallons of sun screen that same nose.

• One last thought. Maybe the snow is because the big fella in charge of the weather is, like a lot of people in Spokane, an Eastern Washington basketball fan. And is angry the Eagles lost again last night.

Yep, after putting together an 18-game winning streak, including 16 consecutive Big Sky Conference victories, EWU has lost its last two. The sky is falling. Well, literally, sure. But the Eagles should be OK in the conference tournament. Hopefully, they won’t be snowed under.

•••

WSU: The baseball team continued its fast start as it concluded its stay in San Diego yesterday. The Cougars rallied from an early five-run deficit to defeat UNLV 10-9 and run their record to 7-1. Colton Clark has the coverage. … Sarah Silvernail is part of the Pac-12’s Hall of Honor class this year. That news leads off the S-R’s latest local briefs column. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, time is running out on Colorado’s chances of turning its season around. … Who will be the player of the year? That conference award will be decided this week. … Will California have a new coach soon? … In women’s news, there are enough good teams in the Pac-12, anyone can play the underdog role. Even ranked schools. Not Stanford, though. … Utah hit its highest point in the polls. … In football news, Colorado, in the midst of building a coaching staff, loses one to the NFL. … There is another Oregon State position preview. … Utah’s Cam Rising is still dealing with his knee injury. … UCLA will have a new defensive coordinator again.

Gonzaga: The Drew Timme era is over. Well, it will be when this season ends. Timme made it clear in an interview recently he won’t be returning to GU for a possible fifth season. Unless someone comes up with $100 million in NIL money. Theo Lawson has more in this story. … Theo and Jim Meehan picked their West Coast Conference award winners and all-conference teams this week as well. … Theo also covers the Zags’ standing in the latest AP poll. … Jim Allen has the same for the women’s poll. They moved up to 15th. … Elsewhere in the WCC, is it possible for BYU to finally win a WCC tourney title? Don’t expect it to happen in the Cougars’ final try.

EWU: As we mentioned (and linked) above, the Eagles fell 79-74 to Montana State in the regular season finale Monday. Dan Thompson was at a packed Reese Court and has this story. … The Eastern women won their fourth consecutive game and ruined Montana State’s Senior Night. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Weber State topped Northern Arizona in overtime. … Saturday was a good day at Idaho State.

Idaho: Not only did the Vandals lose the finale 68-53 to visiting Montana last night, the school fired head coach Zac Claus afterward. Assistant Tim Marrion, who has been on the Palouse off and on since the early part of this century, will fill in at the Big Sky tournament. Peter Harriman has that news and the game coverage in this story.

Whitworth: The Pirates learned their NCAA Division III tournament fate yesterday. They are headed to Pennsylvania. Dan Thompson has all the particulars.

Mariners: We know how important Julio Rodriguez is to Seattle. He has to stay healthy. No running into walls please. … Chris Flexen is sort of dangling right now. … What does the roster look like early in spring training? … Despite Evan White’s home run, the Mariners lost once more.

Seahawks: The NFL’s draft combine is this week. The Hawks have some picks. There is a lot to watch.

Kraken: There are not a lot of rumored trades for Seattle as the deadline draws near.

•••

• Seriously, it is still snowing. Six inches on the back deck. And, may we remind you, it is Feb. 28. March starts tomorrow. Let’s quit this crud. Time for a 50-degree day. A walk with the dog. Visits to the park. Golf. We’re not happy about having to shovel the driveway just so we can get to the dentist. How bad is it? The local school district is running two-hours late. That never happens. Until later …