Man arrested for cutting wife’s throat at Soap Lake ice cream shop, police say

A 51-year-old Quincy man is accused of cutting his wife’s throat Thursday at a Soap Lake, Washington, ice cream shop.

Emergency responders were called around 11:45 a.m. to the Tutti Frutti Bar ice cream shop, according to a Soap Lake Police Department Facebook post. Police found a woman on the sidewalk bleeding from the front of her neck and bystanders giving first aid.

The woman told police her husband cut her throat with a knife, the post stated. She was airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee where her current condition was unknown Thursday afternoon.

Samuel Montoya of Quincy fled the scene and surrendered at the Ephrata Police Department. He was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

Police believe the woman works at or owns the ice cream business, according to the post.