The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
84°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man arrested for cutting wife’s throat at Soap Lake ice cream shop, police say

July 13, 2023 Updated Thu., July 13, 2023 at 6:13 p.m.

A 51-year-old Quincy man, Samuel Montoya, is accused of cutting his wife's throat Thursday at a Soap Lake ice cream shop.  (Courtesy of Soap Lake Police Department)
A 51-year-old Quincy man, Samuel Montoya, is accused of cutting his wife's throat Thursday at a Soap Lake ice cream shop.  (Courtesy of Soap Lake Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 51-year-old Quincy man is accused of cutting his wife’s throat Thursday at a Soap Lake, Washington, ice cream shop.

Emergency responders were called around 11:45 a.m. to the Tutti Frutti Bar ice cream shop, according to a Soap Lake Police Department Facebook post. Police found a woman on the sidewalk bleeding from the front of her neck and bystanders giving first aid.

The woman told police her husband cut her throat with a knife, the post stated. She was airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee where her current condition was unknown Thursday afternoon.

Samuel Montoya of Quincy fled the scene and surrendered at the Ephrata Police Department. He was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

Police believe the woman works at or owns the ice cream business, according to the post.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety