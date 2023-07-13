Man arrested for cutting wife’s throat at Soap Lake ice cream shop, police say
July 13, 2023 Updated Thu., July 13, 2023 at 6:13 p.m.
A 51-year-old Quincy man is accused of cutting his wife’s throat Thursday at a Soap Lake, Washington, ice cream shop.
Emergency responders were called around 11:45 a.m. to the Tutti Frutti Bar ice cream shop, according to a Soap Lake Police Department Facebook post. Police found a woman on the sidewalk bleeding from the front of her neck and bystanders giving first aid.
The woman told police her husband cut her throat with a knife, the post stated. She was airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee where her current condition was unknown Thursday afternoon.
Samuel Montoya of Quincy fled the scene and surrendered at the Ephrata Police Department. He was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.
Police believe the woman works at or owns the ice cream business, according to the post.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.