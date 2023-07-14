A Grip on Sports: Though changes have occured in college athletics, WSU’s path to sucess remains the same – to a degree

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The first year we covered Washington State football, coach Bill Doba welcomed a five-star recruit on campus. What was notable about the latter is how poorly it worked out. And illustrated something to us about the way the Cougars have always built success.

• We spent Thursday morning discussing how radical change in the landscape of college athletics is scaring Cougar fans to death. NIL. The transfer portal. Realignment. None of it seems designed to help Washington State continue to experience success. Or build a bond between the school’s athletes and its followers.

We understand. There is a sense schools in WSU’s position are destined to become farm clubs for deeper-pocketed universities.

It’s a valid worry. After all, it’s happened already to some degree, especially within a basketball program that has recently lost players, most notably TJ Bamba and DJ Rodman, to schools with championship aspirations.

But it isn’t a death sentence and here is why: To some degree, Washington State has always dealt with this issue. And succeeded despite it.

Yes, the landscape has changed. It’s easier to change schools and there is more incentive. The NCAA’s free-transfer rule takes care of the former and the fact money flows to players at a greater clip at schools with richer collectives, the latter.

For Washington State, a school that has prided itself on player development, this could be a death blow. Invest a year or two into an athlete who goes from three-star status to a dependable Power 5 player and then see them leave for somewhere else. Not optimal. It undermines the process.

So the process has to change. No, not completely. Incrementally. The Cougars will have to stay in the player development business, sure. Take the three stars and make them five stars before they leave. But they also have to become more aware of what’s available at other schools.

College athletics always have been a pyramid. Certain schools at the tip, many, many more at the base. Washington State is somewhere in-between. The Cougars’ recruiting of high school players has been about fit. Their recruit of possible transfers – well, recruiting isn’t supposed to be the right word under NCAA rules but no one is really following them these days, are they? – has to follow the same path.

A certain percentage of high school athletes will come to Pullman, fall in love and stay forever. Another group will be passing through no matter what. That group has to be replaced. Players from lower divisions, drop-downs from deeper-pocketed schools, junior college transfers, all are in the mix. Again, the Cougars must be committed to fit. Fit in the program, fit in the community, fit with the philosophy. That can’t change.

Back in the early part of the century, Doba had a chance to bring the aforementioned junior college recruit to Pullman. Needing secondary help and wowed by the talent shown on film, he did. And was sorely disappointed. The player didn’t want to be at WSU and it showed. Within a week, Doba had realized his mistake. Not long after Doba had famously said the safety was “one Big Mac away from becoming a linebacker,” the player disappeared.

If the Cougars can adapt to the new world order, and we expect them to as they’ve been doing it for decades, success won’t disappear.

• Over the next couple weeks, we will also delve into WSU’s place in the Pac-12 and Power 5 football (and other sports). But today is Friday so we need to look to the weekend. It’s a commitment we’ve made to you over the years.

Novak Djokovic tries to win his 24th Grand Slam singles title this weekend, with his Wimbledon men’s final is set for 6 a.m. Sunday on ESPN. The women’s final, featuring two players we’re not all that aware of, is set for Saturday at the same time and same station.

Baseball returns from the All-Star hiatus today with the Mariners hosting Detroit. It’s a crucial time for Seattle as the trade deadline is not that far down the road.

The WNBA All-Star Game is Saturday on ABC (5:30 p.m.) while the NBA’s summer league games today dominate ESPN, ESPN2 and the NBA channel.

WSU: The Pac-12 football media day is next week in Las Vegas. Cameron Ward and Ron Stone Jr. will represent the Cougars along with coach Jake Dickert. Colton Clark will be there as well but today he has a quick preview. … Mouhamed Gueye’s summer league adventure has been successful thus far. Four starts and four double-digit scoring performances. … Christian “Pono” Yanagi will be playing in the U.S. Amateur after a pair of 65s on Palouse Ridge in qualifying. Jim Meehan has more in this story. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, it’s not like schools don’t have anti-hazing policies in place. As the Northwestern issue shows, they just don’t seem to work. … Colorado faces TCU in its opener and that’s a big deal for the Horned Frogs. … Some Utah football coaches received raises. … For the first time since his sexual assault case became public, Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura will face questions at media day. … Arizona State had eight baseball players drafted.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana has finalized its men’s basketball coaching staff. … The Grizzlies will play six night football games this season.

CCS: As Brittany Kennedy begins her second season as head women’s coach for the Sasquatch, she’s emphasizing local players in recruiting. Dave Nichols has this story on her philosophy.

UFC: Local fighter Terrance McKinney has even more motivation to be successful these days. Charlotte McKinley explains why.

Mariners: The second half (figuratively, not literally) of this season has yet to begin but MLB announced next year’s schedule. … Are the playoffs still possible? If so, the M’s need to be buyers. Cautious ones, though. But Larry Stone believes they should make a big bid if Shohei Ohtani becomes available. … This appraisal of what the M’s need to do is so in-depth an 11-year-old Seattle fan could have written it. In December. … Corbin Carroll did a great thing.

Kraken: Has the team improved this offseason?

Storm: Another player will be involved in the WNBA’s All-Star festivities.

Sounders: Yes, CTE can happen to soccer players.

Golf: The two entities involved in pro golf’s battle and proposed merger made a change in their agreement at the urging of the Justice Department. … We agree with this assessment of Bandon Dunes. It is on our list.

• There is reason to worry about the Pac-12. If not now, then when the next round of realignment hits as media deals age out. We have been wondering what is the best way for Washington State to prepare for a future that probably will see a completely changed landscape. Until later …