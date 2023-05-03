Driver dies in rollover crash near Fairfield
May 3, 2023 Updated Wed., May 3, 2023 at 7:55 p.m.
A driver died in a rollover crash Wednesday night near Fairfield.
The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on state Route 27 about 1 mile south of the small town in southern Spokane County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver, whose name was not released Wednesday night, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene, said WSP Trooper Ryan Senger, a spokesman for the department.
The highway was blocked more than an hour after the crash.
No other information was available Wednesday night.
