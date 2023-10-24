Queen Latifah, Adam Levine and Stevie Nicks to highlight 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Music royalty and chart-topping hit-makers from the worlds of R&B, country, pop, hip-hop and rock are among the lineup for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Organizers announced Tuesday that Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine and Queen Latifah are among the new list performers and presenters for this year’s event on Nov. 3 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner Common will join Carrie Underwood, Nicks, Miguel, Levine and Sia as performers, while Ice-T, LL Cool J and Latifah will serve as presenters.

Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., New Edition, Chris Stapleton and St. Vincent were previously announced as performers and presenters.

Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners make up the class of 2023 inductees.

Hip-hop trailblazer DJ Kool Herc and the late Native American rock & roll guitarist Link Wray will be honored with the Musical Influence Award.

Ten-time Grammy-winning R&B and funk diva Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin will receive the Musical Excellence Award.

Late “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award, posthumously named after the influential Atlantic Records chieftain.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes previously said in a statement.

“We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of hip hop,” he added.