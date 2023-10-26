Spokane Valley detectives make huge drug bust, including fentanyl, meth, heroin

Spokane Valley detectives seized large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs and arrested a 41-year-old man as part of an ongoing drug investigation Tuesday in Spokane Valley.

Investigative Unit detectives, with the help of the SWAT team and patrol deputies, served search warrants and arrested the primary suspect, Ryan Lund, near Trent Avenue and Pines Road, according to a Spokane Valley police news release.

Detectives seized about 9 pounds of methamphetamine, 8,578 suspected fentanyl pills, 59.4 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, 56.1 grams of heroin, 41.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than four Xanax pills, seven digital scales, four drug ledgers, a cargo trailer, $3,760 and other items, police said.

Police said Lund was selling fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and possibly other illegal drugs. Detectives noted some of the illicit drug sales occurred within 1,000 feet of a school.

Lund refused to answer questions. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to court documents.

Lund remained in jail Thursday on a $75,000 bond. He made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court Thursday and is scheduled for an arraignment Nov. 7.

The investigation continues, and additional charges and arrests are possible, police said.