Braiden Ward sparks offense, Spokane Indians down Everett 10-1

From staff reports

Braiden Ward went 2 for 5 with a home run, two runs and two stolen bases and the Spokane Indians staved off elimination with a 10-1 win over the Everett AquaSox in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium on Friday.

The Indians (26-29) are eight games behind the AquaSox (34-23) for the second-half playoff spot with nine games to play. Vancouver, which won the first half, has a 1½-game lead over Everett for the second-half title.

Ward, known more for his speed than power, came into the game with four career home runs in nearly 200 minor league games. His 42 stolen bases for the season put him third in the league despite playing 40 fewer games than the two players ahead of him.

Five players had multihit games for the Indians. Juan Guerrero went 3 for 5 with an RBI and Robby Martin Jr. had two hits and three RBIs.

MLB pitcher Ryan Feltner, who pitched for Spokane in 2021, started for the Indians on a rehab assignment from the Colorado Rockies. Feltner went three innings and allowed one run on three hits. He did not walk a batter, struck out three and threw 23 of his 36 pitches for strikes.

Cullen Kafka (5-3) threw four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.