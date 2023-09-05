Spokane Indians comeback falls short in 10-7 loss to Hillsboro

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, OR – Kevin Graham went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs and the Hillsboro Hops built a big lead then held off the Spokane Indians 10-7 on Tuesday in the first of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Ron Tonkin Field .

The Indians fell to 27-32 in the second half with five games to play. Hillsboro improved to 29-32.

Graham hit a two-run double in a five-run second inning off Indians starter Anderson Pilar. He added a two-run triple in the third off Braden Carmichael, who made his first High-A appearance of the season.

The Indians made it interesting, scoring twice in the eighth and ninth innings, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Nic Kent went 3 for 5 with a run and Cuba Bess had a homer and two RBIs for Spokane.

Pilar allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.