Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Blaise P. Salatich and Savannah R. Buyser, both of Spokane Valley.

Eli C. Thornley and Mary J. Willard, both of Spokane.

Marvin J. T. Weber and Bridget W. Deford, both of Helena, Montana.

Heywood N. Horn and Katie A. Norris, both of Cheney.

Ryan J. Nick and Kaitlyn N. Harman, both of Spokane.

Maclean N. Ferguson and Alexandra G. Rannow, both of Spokane.

Steven R. Titus and Whitney R. Kuhn, both of Medical Lake.

Michael T. Campbell and Kendra L. Lotstein, both of Spokane.

Romareo S. Thompson and Marinda M. Kidd, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. Cowee and Hayley M. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Breydon D. Doubet and Kayla L. Baylock, both of Spokane.

Garrett L. Reagan and Alyssa A. Reynolds, both of Greenacres.

Justin T. Lutz and Megan K. Plante, both of Spokane.

Nikita Ioukovlev and Grace C. Baxter, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Ton L. Williams, 59; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Irem Sinanagic, 28; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tiffany N. Zimmerer, 38; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Janae D. Piapot, 24; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christa M. Saucerman, 85; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Krista A. Smethurst, 33; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Anna L. Stazel, 61; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Devon S. Wesebaum, 28; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Matthew W. V. Nowak, 40; 60 days in jail, 12 months of probation, failure to register as a sex offender.

Heather R. Hedum, 46; six months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Brennan D. Huffman, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Opal A. McClure, 51; 10 days in jail with nine days converted to electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Stephen R. Hall, 32; $1,245.50 fine, 19 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Cindy R. Bunch, 43; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Isahiah N. M. George, 22; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Joshua R. Crawshaw, 28; 142 days in jail, protection order violation.

Lucky J. Guzman Jr., 40; 23 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.