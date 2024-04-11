A Grip on Sports: From Augusta to Corvallis and many spots in between, we wonder what the future holds in store

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We expected to have the Masters’ first round streaming on our computer this morning as we wrote. It’s become something of an early April tradition, watching pros try to hit the green at the par-5 second with their second shot, all the while misspelling some poor Big Sky basketball player’s name. Alas, this year the weather in Augusta did not cooperate.

•••••••

• Yep, the first round started late. Not that anyone outside of a few golf nerds like myself would notice. You know, those of us with the desire to see Charl Schwartzel try to duplicate his stretch run of a few years ago. And the wherewithal with their desktop to actually get to a website – there are a few these days – streaming parts of the event before it starts on ESPN.

Heck, we still have the Masters’ website up and running to see Gary Player, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus hit their honorary tee-shots. Don’t judge us. We’ve actually reached the age in which watching Jack embrace his wife Barbara on the first tee gives us a bit of a nostalgic moment. And when it comes to golf, nostalgia is good.

After all, the professional game is riven these days. A once-cohesive sports – at least to most of the fans – has been split into factions based on wealth, greed and a player’s ability to hold their nose tight while accepting your appearance checks.

• Hey, that seems pretty similar to what’s happening just about everywhere in athletics, even at the collegiate level. Say it ain’t so, Joe. Wait, we can’t. It is. A lot of what’s happening, though, is just sunshine illuminating what once was hidden in the shadows. That’s always better. The infamous Sam Gilbert trunk has morphed into “collectives” that are supposed to hand out largesse to college athletes in the open. Relatively.

It doesn’t really happen that way, though, does it? Damien Martinez, the outstanding Oregon State running back who thrilled the Beaver fans with his stated intent to Corvallis, no matter what, isn’t. Returning, we mean. Seems he’s told the OSU staff he’s entering the portal. Why? According to Nick Daschel’s story in the Oregonian this morning, Martinez says the Beavers’ collective has reneged on some promises. The group denies that.

Who is telling the truth? Will we ever really know? More importantly, do the folks who ultimately power these collectives, in many cases fans with little discretionary income, ever really know? There is no authority anywhere, other than maybe the IRS, who oversees the financial aspects of NIL collectives. No one who demands accountability of those who gather and disperse the money or those who accept it.

It reminds us of my dad’s “friend” back in the day, who was available to lend folks a few dollars here or there, writing their name in this little notebook he carried. We’ve come a long way since then, sure, as his replacements advertise on TV and have storefronts, only taking a taste from your paycheck if you need your money early.

Getting athletes a few extra bucks is different too. More common. Less a one-man operation. But until the sun shines completely on everyone’s operations equally, we’re can’t say it’s all that much better.

• We loved Theo Lawson’s story this morning in the S-R. He went through all the way-too-early top 25 polls for next NCAA men’s basketball season he could find and listed how they view Gonzaga.

The consensus? The 11 polls average out at 5.9. Top six isn’t too bad. But, wait, we have a caveat. No one has any idea what anyone’s roster will look like next October, let alone next week.

Gonzaga seems to have some continuity, with a big portion of its starting lineup set to return. But are we 100% sure that will happen? There always seems to be surprises. Everywhere. And unforeseen additions.

Good for the Zags. Right now, they seem pretty set. Ready to challenge once again for a national crown. We, however, counsel you to wait a while before getting excited. Give the portal time to work its dark magic. Or to sprinkle pixie dust on the Bulldog roster.

Patience is, after all, the most prominent character trait of every college hoop fan.

•••

WSU: Speaking of patience, former Washington State big man Mouhamed Gueye has had to exhibit some this season, his first in the NBA. Despite an injury and little playing time, he’s enjoying his experience. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, this is great idea from John Canzano. The Pac-12’s remaining members should hold their football media day in the hotel where the conference was first formed more than a century ago. We stayed in the Hotel Lucia – in 1915 called the Imperial Hotel – a couple years ago for a wedding. It’s like the Davenport, for those of you who need a Spokane reference. But when it comes to optics for the venerable (and vulnerable) conference, it’s perfect. … Tara VanDerveer held a goodbye press conference yesterday and covered the totality of her stellar career. Not just why she was leaving. And then everyone wrote glowing things about her. And look forward to her replacement. … Another Oregon State player has entered the portal. … This year has shown, given an opportunity, women’s basketball will thrive. … Former Washington basketball star Nate Robinson needs a kidney transplant. … A former Oregon assistant is back with the Ducks, who also lost a player to the portal. … In the least surprising news of the day, USC freshman Isaiah Collier announced he’s entering the draft. … How will Arizona handle the new-normal of college hoops? The Wildcats have been hit hard by portal decisions. … In football news, why was the Washington running back allowed to play last season after being suspended following allegations of rapes? That question is yet to be answered. … We did here why Will Rogers stayed at UW, however. … Despite Martinez’s defection, something we covered above, the Beavers have some depth left at the running back position. … Utah is trying to protect its quarterbacks this spring. … Arizona is trying to come up with a better way to attack quarterbacks. … A USC defensive lineman is not leaving. We repeat, not leaving. Yes, it is news.

EWU: The transfer portal has struck at Eastern once again. Cedric Coward is in the waiting room. Ralph Walter has this story on the decision by the Eagles’ star. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, a couple of forwards have decided to leave Montana. … The Montana State football team lost an assistant coach to the Seahawks.

Gonzaga: We mentioned, and linked, Theo’s story about the way-too-early polls above. We link it again here. … Jon Wilner has GU in the top spot in his first Best of the West rankings for next basketball season.

Idaho: Ralph also covers the news former Gonzaga Prep standout Jayden Stevens has already made his decision on next season, since leaving Oregon State recently. He’ll join former Lake City High star Kolton Mitchell in transferring to the Vandals.

Indians: Five games. Five wins. It’s been a great start to the Northwest League season for Spokane. Dave Nichols has this story on their 5-4, 11-inning win last night in Pasco. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League, Vancouver defeated Hillsboro for the second consecutive night, this one 2-0, while Eugene improved to 4-1 with a 7-2 win over host Everett.

Mariners: What may be forgotten – not by us, but by others – is the Cy Young-type performance of starting pitcher Logan Gilbert on Wednesday. The right-hander made one mistake and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made him pay. That solo home run led to a 1-1 tie that wasn’t broken until Cal Raleigh executed a pitch out of the park in the top of the 11th. The M’s went on to score three more times and earn a road-trip-ending 6-1 victory in Toronto.

Seahawks: We could have spent some of our column space ruminating on the changes in the Hawks’ offices. Everyone else, including players who spoke yesterday, did. We let their voices carry the day. But we will miss the basketball hoop. And what it represented.

Masters: Rory McIlroy is one win short of a career Grand Slam. Has been for a decade. At Augusta. We’re rooting for him to get it this week. Just because it would be a great story.

Kraken: Did you know not making the playoffs is a good thing? We did not.

Olympics: The IOC will award $50,000 to each track and field gold medalist.

•••

• Our last piece of news this morning? O.J. Simpson died Wednesday, something his family shared on social media today. We have thoughts. Lots of them. And not enough time or space to share them this morning. But we will at some point. Until later …