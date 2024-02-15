The band with the most grit returns to the Knitting Factory, this time in good health

Give Brian Aubert credit for attempting to gut through Silversun Pickups’ last show in Spokane. The alt-rock band’s singer-songwriter broke his arm after falling off the stage the prior night in Boise. On top of that, Aubert was flu-ridden when the Silversun Pickups played the Knitting Factory on Halloween night in 2017.

After only five songs, the band – which was clad in “Stranger Things” costumes – called it a night.

“I’ll never forget that show since I was so sick, and I had a broken arm and I tried to play through it,” Aubert said, while calling from his Los Angeles home. “Our drummer (Christopher Guanlao) saw how much I was struggling and pulled the plug. I still remember him coming up behind me and saying, ‘Hey dude, we have to stop.’

“What I remember most was how nice the crowd was. They were so understanding. We’ve been trying to get back to Spokane and now we’re finally going to get back there.”

Silversun Pickups will finally return Sunday to the Knitting Factory, but this time Aubert won’t be dressed as Mike from “Stranger Things” and bassist Nikki Monninger won’t be impersonating Eleven.

“But I think the audience will trade that out for us being healthy enough to perform a full set,” Aubert said. “It’ll be a different experience when we return to Spokane.”

That’s definitely so since the Silversun Pickups, which also includes keyboardist Joe Lester, will showcase tracks from each of its last two albums, 2019’s “Widow’s Weeds” and 2022’s “Physical Thrills.” Butch Vig, who earned acclaim producing Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins, among other alt-rock icons, was behind the board for each project.

“Butch is not only one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet but he’s just incredible musically speaking,” Aubert said. “He’s the perfect counterperson for me creatively. He was a huge help with each of the last two albums.”

“Widow’s Weeds” features somber songs that are driven with big riffs and powerful percussion. “Physical Thrills,” which was written and recorded during the pandemic, features songs that are urgent and melodic.

“The pandemic made me create songs to get through the day,” Aubert said. “If I had a moment to myself and I had plenty of those, I would work on songs and it was a comfort. It was like having an imaginary friend. That was ‘Physical Thrills.’

“I would usually have something humming in my head and it worked out as well as possible for me during the pandemic in terms of productivity.”

Aubert notices that there are more younger fans catching Silversun Pickups on its tour. Aubert, who has a 15-year-old son, loves the infusion of youth at Silversun Pickups shows.

“I love how open-minded the kids of today are about music and well, most things,” Aubert said. “Kids today can listen to Def Leppard and Nirvana. Back in the day when I was growing up, it was very tribal. Now kids listen to everything and that’s so cool.

“It’s also been great to see younger bands playing with distortion pedals and playing loud. It’s an exciting time for music. The kids seem to be into whatever we’re playing.”

That especially goes for Silversun Pickups early work. The shimmering guitars and powerful bass and drum attacks of songs from the band’s 2009 debut “Swoon” remains resonant with fans of the band. “Panic Switch” and “Lazy Eye” remain favorites from “Swoon.” Both of those songs were among the five tunes played during the band’s brief 2017 performance at the Knitting Factory.

“At least we played some of the songs the crowd wanted to hear,” Aubert said. “The good news is that we’re all in good health and it’ll be a very different show this time when I play Spokane as long as I don’t fall off the stage and catch COVID.”