University of Idaho football players may face criminal charges after weekend fight

University of Idaho football players may face criminal charges stemming from a brawl Saturday night.

Moscow Police responded near campus just before 11 p.m. because of a “large fight” with multiple people, according to a dispatch report. Moscow Police Cpt. Tyson Berrett said witnesses reported many of the people involved were football players.

The fight took place at a party with nearly 100 people attending, Berrett said. Two to three students were treated by EMTs at the scene. The department is currently questioning people who are a part of the athletic program and reviewing video footage of the night, Berrett said. No one had been arrested or charged as of Friday.

Dean of Students Blaine Eckles wrote to one of the injured students in an email Monday that the school has opened an investigation into the fight. In the email, he said the incident was “a tumultuous event involving a lot of people,” and that the student was “on the receiving end of some physical altercations.”

“While I don’t know why this occurred, I want to make sure you are okay,” Eckles wrote. He then encouraged the student, a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, to respond to officials reaching out about the incident to assist with the investigation, and offered resources for mental health help.

Director of Athletics Terry Gawlik said she and the school’s football coach, Jason Eck, are aware of the incident from Saturday that involved members of the football team and that they are currently prioritizing the health, safety and wellbeing of their athletes.

“We are working together to bring resolution to this situation,” Gawlik said.

None of the players have been suspended and Gawlik does not know how many players were involved, she said.

Beta Theta Pi President Michael Farris said their chapter is cooperating with police and the university at this time. They are “looking to get this issue properly and promptly handled so that our fraternity and the Greek community do not have to continue to worry about the football players acting in this criminal manner,” Farris said via email. He declined to go into detail about the fight due to the ongoing investigation.

Moscow City Attorney Mia Bautista declined to comment because the case is also under investigation with their office.