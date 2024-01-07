Don Hamilton finally opens a music venue nearly a half century after moving to Spokane

The wheels started turning for Don Hamilton when cellist Zuill Bailey was double-booked for a gig in June at the Barrister Winery. The artistic director of the Northwest Bach Festival was looking for a venue to play and Hamilton offered his studio, which is a stone’s throw from Kendall Yards.

Just days later, Australian singer-songwriter pop-rocker Daniel Champagne was in town looking for a space to perform. After two shows it became evident that Hamilton had a venue to offer.

“I was like, ‘Hey, wait a minute. This is a thing,’ ” Hamilton said.

The thing became closer to a reality during late August when the Lucky You Lounge announced it was closing and blues guitar wiz Samantha Fish needed a stage to rehearse for an upcoming tour as Eric Clapton’s tour support after playing Pig Out in the Park during Labor Day weekend. If Hamilton had any doubts about his studio as a venue, they were gone after Danny Bland, who manages Fish, gushed about the space.

“Danny said, ‘You know that you have a listening room here,’ ” Hamilton recalled.

The veteran filmmaker, photographer and producer, who bought the building in 1985 from the Catholic Diocese of Spokane with his wife, Lorna St. John, had a resolution for the New Year.

“I hoped to open the listening room in the new year,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton, 71, has no problems with deadlines as the Hamilton Studio Listening Room debuted hours after 2024 commenced. Singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist Brennen Leigh christened the Listening Room last Monday with a sold-out performance at the 99-capacity venue.

“The opening event was fabulous,” Hamilton said. “We sold it out and I was thrilled because I’m a huge fan of Brennen’s, and she played all of my favorite songs.

“It was quite a first flight for the room.”

Leigh was impressed. During soundcheck the Nashville-based country recording artist paused.

“Now this room really does sound good,” Leigh said.

Hamilton was ecstatic after he received Leigh’s approval.

“I did all that I could to take care of Brennen,” Hamilton said. “I made sure she had everything she wanted. Everything went off without a hitch.”

Leigh received an ovation just before her encore. When the fans, none of whom were further than 27 feet from the recording artist, departed and Leigh packed up, Hamilton fast-forwarded to future shows. Anything sonically will go after Hamilton hosted concerts with a classical, rock, blues and country recording artists.

“We’re open to any style of music,” Hamilton said. “I’m so excited about who I can bring in here.” Part of the lure is Hamilton’s ability to record a show in his state-of-the-art audio system and camera set up.

Perhaps a Spokane Arena headliner would like to capture an intimate unplugged performance.

“That’s my deep fantasy,” Hamilton said. “Play this small room in front of a great audience and it can be recorded. I’m wide open to possibilities.”

The Zonky Jazz Band will play Jan. 21 at the Hamilton Studio Listening Room. The Garrin Hertel-led band will play the following two Sundays as well.

“Garrin proposed playing every Sunday,” Hamilton said. “We’ll see what happens with the three Sundays in a row. I’m excited. They’ll be fun events.

“Garrin likes to keep his band sharp. Maybe we can do a Sunday brunch kind of thing with lattes and cinnamon rolls.”

Beer and wine are sold at Hamilton Studio events.

“I thought about getting a liquor license, but that would be difficult,” Hamilton said. “We’re a theater, like Stage Left or the Fox or the Bing, so you can buy a beer and a cookie. That’s fine with us.

“We’re not interested in hard liquor. We’re interested in putting on great shows.”

Hamilton had no idea that such a venture was on the horizon when he visited Spokane for the first time a half-century ago. While living in Los Angeles, Hamilton’s mother won a radio contest, which was an all-expense trip to Spokane during Expo ’74. Hamilton wasn’t inspired to relocate, but his two sisters loved the four seasons provided by the Inland Northwest.

After his siblings moved to Spokane, Hamilton gave the Lilac City a chance in 1979.

“It didn’t take long for me to feel like someone who moved to San Francisco during the 1840s after I moved to Spokane,” Hamilton said. “The town was wide open. It was a place where a guy felt like he could do whatever he wanted to do.”

It feels the same for Hamilton, who couldn’t be more excited about opening the latest Spokane venue.

“Don is excited about having these artists come in to play the room who haven’t quite hit yet,” his wife, St. John said. “We’re both thrilled about what the listening room can become.”

Hamilton hasn’t abandoned his film work. He has been contracted to do video work for a documentary on the 50th anniversary of Expo ‘74. However, much of his mind is justifiably on his listening room. Hamilton is working on securing gigs and ordering merchandise.

“We’re going to have T-shirts and coffee mugs,” Hamilton said. “That stuff is fun but it’s about music and about the community, which I’ve been a big part of since I moved here.”

Hamilton, who serves as president for Spokane’s Public Radio’s Citizen’s Advisory Board, decided all profits from Leigh’s show will go to support Spokane Public Radio.

“We know we got them some money and so we’re pleased about that,” Hamilton said. “It’s about doing the right thing and people want to come together while coming out of a pandemic. I want to give them a place to congregate and experience live music.

“I’m excited that the Listening Room is a thing.”

For information about future shows, visit www.hamiltonstudio.com/listeningroom.