Everett Silvertips hand Chiefs most lopsided loss of season

From staff reports

The visiting Everett Silvertips barraged the nets in Spokane and rolled to a dominant victory over the Chiefs.

Everett built a commanding lead in the first period, then piled up six goals in the second en route to an 11-1 rout of Spokane on Friday evening at the Arena.

It was the most lopsided loss of the season for the Chiefs (15-21-4-0), whose second-worst defeat came by six goals. Everett (28-14-1-2) tied a franchise record for single-game scoring.

Entering the game as the No. 2 team in the WHL Western Conference standings, Everett opened the scoring midway through the first with an unassisted goal from Austin Roest, who assisted a goal 6 minutes later from Ben Hemmerling. Everett forward Carter Bear scored again a minute later.

Bear and Hemmerling added another goal apiece in the first 7:26 of the second period.

Four other Everett players got on the board during the period, which saw the Silvertips net four goals in an 11-minute stretch. Everett scored two more in the final 1:30 .

Berkly Catton, Spokane’s standout 18-year-old forward, scored his 28th goal of the season on a power play midway through the final period.

Silvertips goalie Ethan Chadwick made 30 saves. Everett outshot Spokane 34-31.