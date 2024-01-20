Dawson Cowan spectacular between the pipes, Spokane Chiefs edge Wenatchee 2-1

From staff reports

WENATCHEE – Dawson Cowan made 37 saves and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Wenatchee Wild 2-1 in a Western Hockey League game at Town Toyota Center.

The Chiefs killed seven Wenatchee power plays.

Conner Roulette put the visitors on the board first with a power-play goal at 10:55 of the first period. His 28th goal of the season, tying Berkly Catton for the team lead, came on a one-time off a feed from Brayden Crampton.

The lead didn’t last long, as Kenta Isogai’s shot from the point deflected off a Chiefs defender and Cowan just 14 seconds later to tie it.

Spokane regained the lead a few minutes later as Catton made a pass from below the goal line to Chase Bertholet, who was camped out alone in the crease, for his 16th goal of the season. The Chiefs led 2-1 after the first period.

A penalty-filled second period found the Chiefs in a 5-on-3 situation for 1:22 late in the period. Despite several good opportunities for the Wild, the Chiefs’ defense killed the infractions.

Cowan made 14 saves in the period and Wenatchee went 0 for 4 on the power play.

Wenatchee was granted another power play midway through the third period, but Cowan made several flopping saves before finally covering the puck as the advantage expired.

In the ensuing scrum, Crampton was assessed a roughing penalty, but the Chiefs killed that one as well.

With 7:38 remaining, Wenatchee received its third power play of the period – and seventh of the game – as Ty Cheveldayoff was whistled for cross checking.

Wenatchee pulled its goalie with 90 seconds remaining but did not find the equalizer.