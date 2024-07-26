A Grip on Sports: The Olympics’ opening ceremonies are finally here, on the day the M’s finally make a big deal

A GRIP ON SPORTS • What a night. And morning. And, we’re sure, day. Fridays aren’t usually like this. Let’s get right to it, shall we?

• What exactly is it, then? Is it the Mariners’ out of (or into, if you prefer) left-field trade? The Olympics opening ceremonies? Or the seemingly coordinated arson attacks on the French rail system? Or is it the Seahawks’ opening camp and changing the face of their defense? We have to decide. Guess it’s why they pay us the small bucks, to make such decisions.

• We start with Randy Arozarena, the former Tampa Bay outfielder – and postseason hero – the M’s acquired late last night. We floated his name as a viable candidate yesterday, though Jerry Dipoto’s front office was able to land him without the big names we suggested.

Our four cents (inflation is everywhere): It’s too bad the trade wasn’t consummated a couple weeks ago. Look deeper into Arozarena’s season than the overall numbers (.211/.318/.394 slash line, with 15 home runs) as he’s been hot for two months after a horrendous start. The player to be named later in the deal will probably be someone whose name we recognize. And the locker room, except for guys whose playing time is at risk, has to be happy.

To get a player who seems OK with hitting at T-Mobile, who is under team control for two more season and not give up any of your top prospects – yet – is a win for Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander. Now let’s see if the team can win on the field. And if they can add more.

• If you are reading this late Friday afternoon, the Olympics’ opening ceremonies have already floated by. On the Seine River. There will be a replay on NBC tonight, so you should not miss it. The ceremonies are the kick off to two weeks of competition and world-wide attention. There is nothing like the spectacle. And by that, we mean more than just the ceremonies. We also are referring to gymnastics, swimming, track and field, basketball, soccer and on and on. There is nothing like the Olympics, good and bad, is there?

• If you are reading this before 10:30 (PDT) in the morning, then you can watch all the pageantry on NBC. The buildup begins at 9 a.m. and the boats make their It’s a Small World-like trip 90 minutes later.

• We woke up this morning without a commute. Thank goodness. But those folks in France who have to get from Point A to Point F were disrupted by a series of arson fires. The obvious speculation is some group targeted the Olympics. But we’re worried the disruption was more of a diversion – or dry-run for something worse. We mentioned 1972’s Games yesterday in one context. We ignored what those Games are really known for. The terrorist attack that killed 17 people. With political tension in France and around the world at a high level, we hope that nothing similar will occur. Today’s disruption chips away at such hope though.

• It must be good to be Julian Love. In the span of months, he’s morphed from an extra piece of the Seahawk secondary to the defense’s front-facing face. And became rich in the process.

Love signed his contract extension Thursday. Then went out and came up with an interception during camp. And seems to be a key piece in new coach Mike Macdonald’s defense – the group that once more will make-or-break Seattle’s fortunes.

• It is Friday so we can’t forget our main obligation. Getting you prepped for the weekend. Ready for your me-time. In front of the big screen.

Sure, the Olympics are dominant. NBC, USA, CNBC, E! and the streaming service, Peacock, have centerstage. Just remember there is a nine-hour time difference between Spokane and Paris – and an even larger gap in other ways.

Most of the events are live here in the mornings. Even early mornings. Plan accordingly. And keep the NBC on-line schedule handy.

We can’t wait to watch handball and volleyball Saturday. Judo and badminton. Swimming, diving and shooting. Water polo, tennis and kayaking. It’s a buffet that even Granny couldn’t match.

But we also don’t want to miss the M’s series in Chicago against the woeful White Sox. We have questions. When will Arozarena be in the lineup? Can they turn their season around? Tonight’s game starts at 5:10 on Root. Saturday it’s a 4:15 p.m. game on Fox. They are back on Root on Sunday, starting at 11:10 a.m.

WSU: Greg Woods training camp countdown continues today, with this look at the depth on the defensive line. Is it going to be an issue or will some unsung players step up? … Jacob Thorpe delves into something with which we are blissfully ignorant. Video game play. Oh, sure, we spend way too much time playing Civ (and have since our Pullman days) but games that demand thumb coordination are beyond our reach. As is the nostalgia for EA Sports’ college football video game. But we understand others’ Jonesing for the new version of the game, which has been given two big thumbs up by the gamer in our house. Jacob, on the other hand, dwells on what WSU and UW fans missed as the game was on hiatus for a decade. … Former Washington State player Johanna Teder is suiting up this year for the Colorado women’s basketball team. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Thursday was Washington’s time in the Big Ten media spotlight and Jedd Fisch had a lot to say, both at the podium and in one-on-one sessions. He sees this season as a reboot. … John Canzano is in Indianapolis and he has these thoughts about Oregon, Dan Lanning and the Ducks’ place in the Big Ten hierarchy. They certainly are different. … There is a lot more about Oregon as well, including some news that can’t be called positive. … The Oregonian’s number countdown continues, with No. 37 in play for Oregon State and Oregon. … Special teams at Colorado have a few key returnees. … It looks as if Utah has settled on a backup quarterback. … The Buffs have hired a new track and cross country coach…. Arizona’s baseball program received a lot of good news this week. … Jon Wilner writes about the conferences and the Olympic Games. We figure any medal won after the athlete attended a Pac-12 school in the past year goes in the conference’s vault. After all, the separation is in the preparation, right Russell?

Gonzaga: Speaking of the Olympics, Theo Lawson delves into the GU, Washington State and Idaho connections to the basketball competitions. There are plenty. … Theo also has this story on one of those mentioned, former GU guard Andrew Nembhard, who will come off the bench for Canada in Paris. It has been a great summer already for Nembhard, who played his final two collegiate seasons in Spokane.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the main question today is simple. Can Idaho State improve? To answer that positively, the Bengals must improve in a lot of areas.

Spokane Zephyr FC: The women’s USL team has been preparing for its first season in town, which starts Aug. 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium downtown. Justin Reed has this story on the franchise’s roster building and practices.

Indians: A late home run sent Spokane to its second consecutive loss in Eugene, this one 4-3. Dave Nichols has the coverage. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League, Hillsboro scored eight runs in the first two innings and routed visiting Vancouver 13-4. … Everett defeated host Tri-City 9-6.

Auto racing: We had the opportunity to watch Garret Swanson play basketball in high school. And wife Jessie Loera play for the Gonzaga women. We’re pretty sure we won’t have the same chance to watch Swanson in his most-recent athletic endeavor, racing late-model cars regionally. Doug Pace has this story, which also previews the 25th annual Idaho 200.

Olympics: We have a few links above and more here, starting with Steve Kerr sounding an alarm for the men’s basketball squad. Will it wake up the players, who are dealing with the echoes from Barcelona in 1992. … Drone scouting? Is that the new thing? It sure is and using the aerial reconnaissance is against soccer’s rules. Turns out, Canada didn’t care. It’s cost a coach her job. … The U.S. women rolled 3-0 in their opener, but also wasted multiple chances to rout Zambia. … The medal count is always fun to watch.

Seahawks: Love isn’t the only defense player who may have a larger role due to the coaching change. Dre’Mont Jones is also being asked to contribute in more ways.

Mariners: We have lots of stories on the Arozarena trade, some we linked above, and others we have here, but we also want to highlight Mike Vorel’s thoughts on the M’s that appeared in the Times this morning.

Sounders: Seattle kicks off something called the Leagues Cup vs. Minnesota this weekend. All the game’s in-season competitions are hard to keep track of, aren’t they?

Storm: Jewell Loyd is taking care of business over the break. And her business over the next couple weeks may end up including picking up a gold medal in Paris.

We contemplated taking a two-week hiatus from this column. Just to be available to watch the Olympics live. After all, we get Peacock and that's where every event will be. Even when NBC or the network's cable channels have the linear broadcast. Sitting in front of the big screen, watching hour after hour of folks trying to reach their dreams? Sound like fun to me. Alas, reality bites. And we have to pay bills. Besides, the M's just got interesting again, didn't they?