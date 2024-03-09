College baseball: Utah rallies past WSU; Gonzaga wins series over Minnesota

From staff reports

Washington State let a three-run lead slip away Saturday in a 5-4 loss to visiting Utah in Pac-12 Conference game at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

The Cougars (8-5, 1-1 Pac-12) got out to a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning after Max Hartman’s two-run single.

The Utes (10-4, 1-1) clawed back and took the lead in the eighth on Kai Roberts’ RBI double.

WSU starter Connor Wilford (2-1) allowed one run through five innings, but he gave up four more after that and was pulled in the eighth.

Gonzaga 5, Minnesota 3: Tommy Eisenstat and Gage Mestas both went 2 for 4 with a RBI to lead the Bulldogs (3-10) past the visiting Golden Gophers (6-7) in a nonconference game at Patterson Baseball Complex.

Liam Paddack allowed one run in 4⅔ innings of relief to earn his first save and help GU to its first series win.

Whitworth 8, Eastern Oregon 3: Aidan Morrison hit a three-run single to cap a five-run sixth as the Pirates (10-0) kept rolling with a nonconference win over the visiting Mountaineers (8-12) at Paul Merkle Field.

Whitworth’s Hunter Dryden (4-0), of Deer Park, threw five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. He has not allowed a run in 23 innings.