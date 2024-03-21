2024 Spring High School Sports Preview: Maliyah Mann looking to turn University fastpitch back into state power

University senior pitcher and infielder Maliyah Mann has high hopes for her Titans this spring. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

Whether she’s in the batter’s box or pitcher’s circle, University’s Maliyah Mann goes about her business the exact same way – with full power.

The Titans senior has become a force with either a ball or bat in her hand, and is hoping to lead U-Hi to its first state title since 2003.

“When I started my freshman year I never dreamed of making it to this point,” Mann said. “I just joined for fun, but now I’m gunning to get to state with this group of girls that I started with and see just how far we have come.”

That group consists of seven seniors, including Mann. But the reigning Greater Spokane League home run leader is far from the only star on the diamond for University.

Defending GSL MVP Kaiden Howard returns as the Titans’ other pitching ace, while fellow first-team all-league standouts Natalie Singer (second base and outfield) and Abby Watkins (shortstop) are also back.

“Anyone that has veteran depth will always be ahead of the curve because the kids have been there and know what to expect,” University coach Jon Schuh said. “So that really puts us ahead of the game once we get rolling because these girls are so used to each other and want to win together.”

As veteran as the Titans are on the field, Schuh adds another level of experience that is hard to match anywhere else in the state.

After taking the past two seasons off from coaching, Schuh is back in the dugout for his 23rd season at University.

The 2013 inductee into the Washington State Coaches Association Hall of Fame enters this season with a 411-131 career record at U-Hi.

“My battery just wasn’t charging, and now it’s fully charged,” Schuh said. “Watching these girls grow the past few years in slowpitch or fastpitch, I knew I still had some fire and I’m glad to be back to see this group out.”

It is a group that has one final chance to capture the state success that has alluded U-Hi for the better part of two decades. Since the title in 2003, the highest state finish for the Titans was fourth in 2013 and U-Hi has just three state wins since then.

“We haven’t really had to talk much about the goals, because we all know what we want to accomplish,” Mann said. “Getting back to state is a big goal, but once we get there we believe anything is possible.”

To achieve those goals, a lot will be put on Mann’s talented shoulders.

At the plate, she worked throughout the summer on taking a more aggressive approach in hopes of seeing more success against pitchers trying to work around her.

“Early in my career, I went to the plate with the idea that I was never going to swing at that first strike,” Mann said. “I just wanted to watch and see what I would get, but as I’ve played more both here and in club I’ve changed to going after the early pitches, because they are becoming the best one’s I’m going to see all at-bat.”

Schuh also credits Mann for her ability to lead off the field, especially as a quieter presence in the dugout.

“She’s pretty tame compared to some of the team, but she’s definitely blossomed over the years to where she will speak up and take charge,” Schuh said. “But of the girls that I’ve had in my 23 years, she probably the most powerful player I’ve coached both at bat and as a pitcher.”

Although she may be more known for the pop coming off her bat, Mann likes to make it clear that if the game is on the line, she wants the ball in her hand.

“Having both skills is great because I know that I am going to be on the field and making an impact,” Mann said. “But I want to be in the circle when it matters. I want the ball in my hand, because I fell like I am in control of the game.

“That’s when I can set the tone. I can set the pace.”

And that pace, especially for opposing hitters, tends to be fast.