A Grip on Sports: Whether the sun makes an appearance today or not, tonight’s game at the Arena will burn bright in the national spotlight

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It should be cold and rainy today. It isn’t. At least in our corner of the Pacific Northwest just before sunrise. Can’t vouch for Seattle, though. After what occured in Lumen Field on Sunday, rain seems like the only response. Come to think of it, with what is happening in the Spokane Memorial Arena tonight, the sun should be shining in the Lilac City.

•••••••

• It won’t be, though. Shining, I mean. It is supposed to rain at some point today. Buckets. Sheets. Or maybe just a drizzle. It’s almost impossible to predict this time of year. Just like it is almost impossible to foretell what’s going to happen when sixth-ranked Gonzaga hosts Baylor, slotted two poll spots lower by America’s sportswriters, tonight at the Arena. After all, it is opening day of the college basketball season and that just means more in this economy.

It means more movement and not just with players who have free rein to play wherever they want whenever they want and, seemingly, however long they want. It means more movement for the schools, a dozen or so are wearing new conference patches on their for-sale-to-the-highest-bidder uniforms. And, as always, it means more movement for coaches.

Though only one of those three new items are in play tonight just north of the Spokane River.

Mark Few has been coaching at Gonzaga seemingly forever. Has won 716 games there. And the Zags have been the rock-solidest of rock-solid West Coast Conference programs the entire time. Baylor’s Scott Drew? He has lived down the street from Joanna and Chip Gaines in Waco almost as long. He has also helped the Bears ascend among the Big 12 heavens during that time, winning 446 games in 21 years. And a national title – at Few and Gonzaga’s expense.

Both are key players in their respective conferences again this season, though the Zags are earmarked to head off to the rebuilt Pac-12 in 2026.

The actual players? Few’s team returns all but one significant piece from last year’s 27-8, Sweet Sixteen squad. Have added some key weapons. Looks loaded and ready to compete not only on the court but in the Name, Image and Likeness arena. Baylor has deep pockets as well, and Drew has tapped into them to add to a roster that needed refreshing after last season’s disappointing 24-11 finish.

Tonight’s game tips at the way-too-late time of 8:30 on ESPN2, and only then if the Monday Night Football show doesn’t run long. No matter. Whenever it starts, and finishes, it will be the best matchup on opening night for the men. It should be entertaining. Fun. Up and down. And shine some sunshine on the season ahead.

• Not sure there was a lot entertaining about the Seahawks’ 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams on Sunday. Unless you find Geno Smith’s decision-making process these days laugh-out-loud funny. Or the the offensive line’s Three Stooges nature hilarious. Or Mike Macdonald’s Hamlet-like stoicism a star turn.

This critic’s thoughts? Macdonald’s Seahawks are just good enough to lose. And that makes many of those watching at home want to lose their lunch.

If the two-tap gut punch in overtime didn’t cause an explosion of disappointment for you, maybe it’s time to turn in you 12s card. Or maybe you’ve just become inured to the agony.

Fourth-and-1 from the Rams’ 16 early in overtime. Kick a field goal and hope the defense doesn’t give up a game-winning touchdown? Or go for it, keeping alive the dream of a game-ending TD of your own?

Macdonald, facing the choice for the first time, opted for the latter. He probably factored Jason Myers’ first-half point-after miss into his equation. Maybe how well the maligned offensive line had performed during the drive – though it, and Kenneth Walker III, had been stoned on third down.

Whatever, a Walker run into the middle gained exactly nothing. Four plays later Los Angeles was celebrating in the north endzone.

The worst part of Sunday? How, if any of the torrential mistakes had been avoided, Seattle wins in regulation. All of Smith’s three picks were consequential, the first two costing the Hawks points and the last leading to seven for L.A. And all of Seattle’s 12 penalties hurt, especially the five that resulted in Ram first downs.

Then again, in the past few weeks of this 4-5 season, there have been a few pregame forecasts that have been accurate. Seattle will compete. Smith will be knocked around. The defense will bend a lot but break only occasionally.

And those watching at home will not be happy with the result.

•••

WSU: The Cougars did not play a football game over the weekend. But many of their previous opponents did. As well as others in their A.P. Top 25 neighborhood. The result? Washington State moved up the block a couple spots, rising to 20th in this week’s poll. Greg Woods has that news covered. … Recruiting never stops. Greg also gives us the latest example of that for WSU. … The Cougar men host Portland State tonight in their season opener. … Elsewhere in the (new and old) Pac-12, the Mountain West and the nation, for some reason yesterday morning we couldn’t run down some of Jon Wilner’s usual columns on the Mercury News site. We found them today. Like his Saturday Night Five. And his updated Best of the West rankings, though that might be more of a Sunday afternoon thing. … The first CFP rankings, a made-for-TV-only event, will be revealed Tuesday night. … John Canzano’s Sunday thoughts cover that and many other items. … Oregon State is a slight favorite at home against San Jose State this week. The Beavers need two more wins to play in a bowl game. … Beating USC is always sweet for Washington, even the day after. … Oregon’s win at Michigan helped the Ducks’ win over Wilner and earn his No. 1 poll position vote. Maryland is up next in Autzen. … Idle Colorado moved up in the rankings and may just find a way into the playoffs. … Should USC make a quarterback change, with an eye on the future? … The future looks surprisingly brighter at UCLA. … Not at Arizona. Not the way the Wildcats are playing. … In the Mountain West, a crazy kickoff return was the highlight of Colorado State’s win over Nevada. … What should the expectations be for New Mexico? … How about San Diego State? … Hawaii seems to be growing into a respectable team. … Boise State, if it wins out, will be a CFP participant. … The San Jose State volleyball issue is not going away. … In basketball news, the men’s season ahead looks to have about 20 great points going for it. … The women have a new generation of players waiting to take their star turn. … Oregon State has welcomed home a local product.

Gonzaga: We had some thoughts about tonight’s game above. Jim Meehan has a preview of the contest on this website. … He also has his key matchup, centering on the big guys in the middle, which seems appropriate. … Elsewhere in the WCC, with the basketball season starting today, we can offer season previews covering the Saint Mary’s, USF and Santa Clara men’s programs. And a feature about the Gaels’ most-important player.

Idaho: Atlanta linebacker Kaden Elliss, a former Vandal, has been stuffing the stat sheet recently and did it again Sunday as the Falcons topped Dallas. Ethan Myers leads off his weekly look at the local players in the NFL with that news. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, there is at least three things to take away from Montana’s blowout win at Cal Poly. The Mustangs were playing well until a key special teams mistake. … The Montana State defense was up and down in the win at Eastern.

Preps: Washington’s football playoffs kick off on the upcoming weekend, with the matchups set yesterday. Dave Nichols lists them all and adds the day and time where it is already available.

Road racing: Tekoa native Susannah Scaroni won her second New York marathon, outracing the women’s wheelchair field with a winning time of 1 hour, 48 minutes and 5 seconds. Madison McCord has more in this story.

Seahawks: Dave Boling found Sunday’s game entertaining but, then again, as a professional journalist, he has no rooting interest. He does, however, has his thoughts in this well-crafted column. … The 26-20 loss was crafted due to way too many penalties and three killer turnovers. … There are always grades. And things to learn. … Add in the usual mea culpas from Smith, who was just not good enough, and the trifecta of defeat is complete. … Others also see the Seahawks as just not good enough to win consistently. … A couple of receivers, one expected, the other not, took up the slack for the injured DK Metcalf. No one did that for the O-line.

Sounders: Hey, the last two minutes of an NBA game has nothing on tuning in for an MLS playoff match as it goes to penalty kicks. Watched all of them on Apple+ last night. Saw Stefan Frei lose one stop to a VAR review. Saw his left leg come up big in the game-winning save, a save VAR upheld. The second shootout victory, without star scorer Jordan Morris, moved the Sounders into the Western Conference semifinals.

Mariners: When Cal Raleigh came to the Mariners a few years back, the power in his bat was his best attribute. His defense? Good. Not great. But last season it became obvious that Raleigh’s hard work in that arena had paid off. He was one of baseball’s best catchers. And now he has a Gold Glove to prove it. As does Dylan Moore, who was honored as the American League’s best utility glove – or gloves, to be more accurate.

Kraken: The offense has been misplaced on this road trip. Seattle lost again Sunday, shut out 2-0 in Boston. The Kraken finish the five-game trip Tuesday in Colorado.

•••

• I wanted to thank everyone who read my thoughts Sunday about our dog Junior. All of you who shared your feelings via X or email or text. I am going to respond to all of them at some point today. When I can. … If you missed the S-R’s outstanding college basketball preview section Sunday, you can find every story here. Just thought I would share that one more time as well. Until later …