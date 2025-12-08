WSU football transfer portal tracker: Latest updates on players moving in and out

PULLMAN — At Washington State and across the college football ecosystem, it’s transfer portal season.

For the second straight year, the Cougars are in the same position, getting ready for a bowl game without a head coach in place. Former coach Jimmy Rogers left for Iowa State on Dec. 5, and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit is taking over as interim coach, even though he may be joining Rogers’ staff in Ames later.

As the Cougs’ coaching staff changes, so too does their roster. The transfer portal doesn’t open until Jan. 2 — even for teams waiting to hire a new coach, like WSU — but several players have already announced they’re planning to enter.

Below is a live tracker of Cougs in the portal. First is a list of the names, and further down are capsules on each player and their backgrounds. It will be updated with each player who enters the portal and, after WSU hires its next coach, with each player who commits to the Cougs.

It’s important to keep this in mind: Players can choose to withdraw their names from the portal. It may be likely that the players listed below have played their final snaps at WSU, but it’s no guarantee.

Outgoing (5)

Jaxon Potter, QB, rs-so.

Anthony Palano, LB, rs-fr.

Kenny Worthy, CB, rs-fr.

Devin Ellison, WR, rs-jr.

Jovan Clark, LB, fr.

Incoming (0)

Dec. 8

Anthony Palano, LB

New school: TBD

A native of the Chicago area, Palano started each of his first seven games at middle linebacker, earning coaches’ trust even as a redshirt freshman. On the season, he totaled 63 tackles (25) tolo, 0.5 sacks and broke up two passes. By the end of the season, he was losing snaps to true freshman Sullivan Schlimgen, who looked like the sharper tackler, especially in space.

At South Dakota State, Palano was recruited by Bobbit, who grew up just down the road from Palano’s hometown. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, Palano followed Rogers from WSU to SDSU in large part because of the connection he shares with Bobbit.

Palano’s tackling issues may have cost him his starting spot — he missed 17 tackles in 11 games, per Pro Football Focus — but for WSU, his departure amounts to one of the bigger ones thus far.

Jovan Clark, LB

New school: TBD

A class of 2025 signee from the Chicago area, Clark never saw the field at WSU. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Clark will look for a fresh start another institution.

Dec. 4

Jaxon Potter, QB

New school: TBD

In his third season at WSU, Potter won the starting QB job out of fall camp, emerging victorious from a competition with veteran Zevi Eckhaus and transfer Julian Dugger. But after Potter threw three interceptions in the first half of WSU’s blowout loss to North Texas on Sept. 13, he was benched for Eckhaus, who took over the QB reins for the rest of the regular season.

A third-year sophomore from Huntington Beach, Califorina, Potter went 2-1 as a starter. All told, he completed 67 of 95 passes (71%) for 604 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. In his debut, Potter helped WSU sneak by nearby Idaho in a 13-10 victory. A week later, in the Cougars’ blowout win over San Diego State, he connected on 28 of 42 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns, torching an Aztec defense that went on to blossom as one of the best in the nation.

Potter has lots of great qualities as a quarterback, but mobility is not one of them. WSU’s coaching staff under Rogers valued that trait in a big way, which was another reason they pivoted away from Potter after Week 3. Potter is a true pocket-passer, which he showed to good effect, but the Cougars’ offense wasn’t the same with a QB who didn’t feel comfortable running the ball.

Kenny Worthy, CB

New school: TBD

Worthy played backup cornerback this season, his first playing meaningful snaps at WSU, and he acquitted himself well. A redshirt freshman from the Phoenix area, Worthy totaled 23 tackles (13 solo) and one pass breakup in all 12 games, logging 348 total snaps on defense. He allowed 15 receptions on 28 targets, which is a respectable rate.

Worthy looked to be carving out an even more prominent role in the years ahead, but he may be spending those at another school.

Devin Ellison, WR

New school: TBD

After playing only 19 snaps in two games at WSU, Ellison departed the team in mid-November, rendering this less newsworthy. He totaled three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, all of which came in WSU’s loss to rival Washington in the Apple Cup on Sept. 20.

The Ellison saga will go down as one of the more fascinating in recent memory at WSU. Last winter, the former junior college star turned down recruiting finalists UCF and Boise State to commit to WSU, which was seen as a splash get for Rogers and the Cougs. He looked poised to thrive in Pullman.

Instead, he played in only two games, missing some because of injury and others because he was simply out of the rotation.