By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Anthony T. Georgio and Elaine E. Balbi, both of Spokane.

Joshua R. Carpenter and Mary L. Gonzales, both of Spokane.

Zachary C. Collins and Sarah J. Boggins, both of Spokane.

John P. Drass and Shannen N. Hilse, both of Huntington Beach, California.

Jason N. Phillipe, of Spokane, and Tamera M. Newman, of Spokane Valley.

Russell J. Lenz and Mieka L. Birkland, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher L. Hendrickson and Kami S. Carlson, both of Spokane Valley.

Samuel J. Deming, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kayla L. Kruger, of Spokane Valley.

Jacob W. Malone and Jenaye H. Brown, both of Liberty Lake.

Martin C. Powers and Ashley L. Mazzola, both of Spokane.

Brian C. Tozier and Barbara C. Boland, both of Spokane.

Gennadiy N. Shevchenko, of Spokane, and Natalya P. Topova, of Airway Heights.

Dylan G. Ledbetter and Sydney J. Sol, both of Post Falls.

Alex R. Jones and Lyndsi A. Walsh, both of Spokane.

Miranda J. Tracy and Kelsey L. Browning, both of Spokane Valley.

Mckay R. Larson, of Newman Lake, and Megan M. Tanner, of Rathdrum.

Joshua D. Payton and Kimberlee E. Perry, both of Post Falls.

Jason C. Branch and Katelyn A. Knypstra, both of Mead.

Cody D. Roholt and Jason D. Roberts, both of Spokane.

Blake E. Campbell and Kelsey L. Gross, both of Spokane Valley.

Earl H. Rehms and Elaine D. Pierce, both of Deer Park.

Tyler B. Gallaway and Cammie L. Fuson, both of Spokane Valley.

Brady E. Martin and Brittney J. Larson, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Adam G. Chavez and Jessica L. L. Stradling, both of Spokane.

Katie M. Rodgers and Erik R. Benzel, both of Spokane.

Hayden W. Fairley and Kalen R. Via, both of Spokane.

Philip V. Busk, of Spokane, and Lainey B. Mei, of Spokane Valley.

Gayle A. Bryant and Brandon M. Harris, both of Spokane.

Tyerone R. Prescod and Alana R. Vega-Mendoza, both of Spokane.

Chase J. Jamison and Desirae J. Lybbert, both of Rexburg, Idaho.

Charles E. Williams and Alicia M. Koch, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew D. Leonard and Katherine J. Romain, both of Spokane.

Blake E. Noll and Amber M. Clayton, both of Mead.

Matthew V. L. Marshall and Danei M. Moon, both of Spokane.

Brent E. McDaniel and Aleasha E. Ford, both of Liberty Lake.

Jack A. Detmer and Monique L. Lanfell, both of Spokane Valley.

Blakey P. Wilkins and Sophie S. Britzmann, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Frederick B. Mitchell and Torree K. Stein, both of Spokane.

Luke A. Rettele and Julie C. Shogan, both of Spokane.

Nickael A. Caron and Janiece M. Brenston, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Union Pacific Railroad Company v. United State Fire Insurance Company, complaint for declaratory relief.

Leslie French v. Isabella Lalicker, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Namcheon Chan, et al., v. Wells Fargo Bank NA, seeking quiet title.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. James G. Bragg, money claimed owed.

Belfry LLC, et al., v. Debra K. Rottinghaus, et al., complaint.

US Bank NA v. Charles E. Brant, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Kara Ereaux, money claimed owed.

Laura Hegel v. Cheney Care Community, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Chaney, Elijah D. and Webb, Teresa J.

Lagerquist, Bobbie J. and Kenneth D.

Shepardson, Torrie L. and Kunz, Alexandria R.

Zimmerman, Michelle N. and Koterba, Calvin M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Courtney L. Johnson, 23; restitution to be determined, 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal mistreatment-domestic violence.

Kevin J. Kozlowski, 62; restitution to be determined, 160 months to life in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree rape of a child.

Marshall L. Price, 38; $110 restitution, 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Danielee K. Zurcher, 21; 25.5 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Dominich M. Schmidt, 37; $15 fine, 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and forgery.

Lucas M. Cullen, 41; restitution to be determined, three days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Ian S. Strong, 34; $15 fine, 242 days in jail with credit given for 242 days served, 22.3 months in a prison-based alternative, 22.3 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree burglary-domestic violence and three counts of violation of order-foreign.

Lonnie D. Lacy, 41; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and harassment.

Judge Tony Hazel

Dave Lamburth, 53; restitution to be determined, 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Eva M. Kurtz, 36; 97 days in jail with credit given for 97 days served, after being found guilty to fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass.

James A. Dunnagan, 52; $20,800 restitution, 252 days in jail with credit given for 252 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and first-degree identity theft.

Steven T. Leblanc, 51; $20,188.68 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Joseph M. Bagley, 35; $3,557.30 restitution, 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael J. Cluck, 41; 17 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, third-degree driving with suspended license and trip permit violation.

Heather M. Fourstar, 40; six days in jail, 113 days electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

David M. Anderson, 52; 15 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Buck N. Ballard, 35; $981 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Michael D. Marion, 55; one day in jail, harassment.

Trisha R. Merrill, 25; 17 days in jail, first-degree trespass building.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Anatoliy P. Vorobets, 30; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Koltyn T. Wanner, 22; 30 days in jail, first-degree trespass building.

Caleb R. Wilson, 30; 60 days in jail, obstructing officer and second-degree trespass building.

Jimi R. Young, 43; six days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Zachariah J. Zimmerman, 34; 50 days in jail, malicious mischief property, false statement and obstructing officer.