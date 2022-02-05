Spokane unable to slow Portland attack in 7-3 loss

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks are going to be familiar with each other over the next 10 days. The teams played the first of five straight Saturday at the Arena, and Portland left with a commanding and eventful 7-3 win.

The Winterhawks scored on 4 of 8 power-play chances as the Chiefs gave the Winterhawks plenty of opportunities to pour it on. Portland outshot Spokane 45-20.

Jaydon Dureau had a hat trick for Portland and added an assist. Clay Hanus had a goal and an assist for Portland. Chase Bertholet had a goal and two assists to lead Spokane.

Spokane goaltender Mason Beaupit only made it through two periods before giving way to Manny Panghli. Beaupit faced 31 shots in just 40 minutes.

Dureau scored Portland’s first power-play goal to open the scoring at 5:08 of the first. The teams then combined for three goals in 39 seconds to keep everybody on their toes.

First it was Chiefs defenseman Brayden Crampton scoring his first career goal at 13:40. Just 15 seconds later, Chase Bertholet gave Spokane a 2-1 lead when he scored his 16th of the season.

The lead was brief, though, as Kyle Chyzowski scored 24 seconds later to tie the game at 2-all.

Dureau scored his second power-play goal when he squeaked one under Beaupit’s arm at 17:27 of the first.

The teams didn’t let up in the second. Graham Sward scored his seventh of the season at 4:43, but Portland got power-play goals from Clay Hanus and Marcus Nguyen to claim a 5-3 lead.

James Stefan added to Portland’s lead 1:16 into the third with his 23rd of the season. Dureau completed the hat trick with a breakaway goal at 13:32 of the third.

The teams will take a breather and meet again Wednesday in Portland.