Live updates: No. 2 Gonzaga takes on first ranked opponent of season at No. 11 Texas
Nov. 16, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:37 p.m.
Pregame
It’s Timme vs. Texas, Round 2.
Gonzaga All-American Drew Timme will lead the No. 2 Bulldogs into Austin, Texas to face the No. 11 Longhorns tonight at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Timme is coming off a 22 points performance during a 64-63 win over Michigan State in last Friday’s Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. There won’t be any wind affecting the Zags 3-point attempts tonight in the Moody Center, but GU will still look to feed Timme on the inside, as the senior recorded a career-high 37 points in the Bulldogs win over the Longhorns last season.
The Bulldogs (2-0) ran away with a win over North Florida in the opener and then grinded out a second-half comeback over the Spartans, who knocked off fourth-ranked Kentucky in double overtime on Tuesday.
Texas is off to a strong start with routs of UTEP, 72-57, and Houston Christian, 82-31. The Longhorns also beat No. 9 Arkansas in an exhibition, 90-60.
Texas features a mix of senior leadership in graduate senior Marcus Carr at point guard and senior Timmy Allen at forward, along with underclassmen Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell.
Gonzaga’s nonconference gantlet doesn’t get easier from here, when the Zags play Kentucky on Sunday at the Spokane Arena.
Series history
Gonzaga holds a 4-0 all-time series lead over Texas, including an 86-74 win over the then-No. 5 Longhorns in The Kennel last year. Fittingly the native Texan Drew Timme scorched his home state team with a career-high 37 points.
A scout for the Milwaukee Bucks hangs near the scorers table before the game with Texas , Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
The other three times the two teams met: (Nov. 26, 2017) No. 17 Gonzaga 76, Texas 71 OT. (Dec. 2, 2006) No. 22 Gonzaga 87, Texas 77. (Nov. 23, 2001) Gonzaga 67, Texas 64.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
