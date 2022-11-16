Live updates: No. 2 Gonzaga takes on first ranked opponent of season at No. 11 Texas

From staff reports

Pregame

It’s Timme vs. Texas, Round 2.

Gonzaga All-American Drew Timme will lead the No. 2 Bulldogs into Austin, Texas to face the No. 11 Longhorns tonight at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Timme is coming off a 22 points performance during a 64-63 win over Michigan State in last Friday’s Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. There won’t be any wind affecting the Zags 3-point attempts tonight in the Moody Center, but GU will still look to feed Timme on the inside, as the senior recorded a career-high 37 points in the Bulldogs win over the Longhorns last season.

The Bulldogs (2-0) ran away with a win over North Florida in the opener and then grinded out a second-half comeback over the Spartans, who knocked off fourth-ranked Kentucky in double overtime on Tuesday.

Texas is off to a strong start with routs of UTEP, 72-57, and Houston Christian, 82-31. The Longhorns also beat No. 9 Arkansas in an exhibition, 90-60.

Texas features a mix of senior leadership in graduate senior Marcus Carr at point guard and senior Timmy Allen at forward, along with underclassmen Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell.

Gonzaga’s nonconference gantlet doesn’t get easier from here, when the Zags play Kentucky on Sunday at the Spokane Arena.

State-of-the art new Moody Center pic.twitter.com/iVlEV9oWI5 — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 17, 2022

One or two students waiting in line to get into the Moody Center for No. 2 #Gonzaga at No. 11 #Texas. Tipoff at 6:30 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/NIUDuTpwDQ — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 16, 2022

Big time battle tonight ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/rbKJwzsCQ0 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 16, 2022

Let’s GOOOO @TexasMBB



Honored to coach this team…



TONIGHT we find out what we are. Where we are.. and WHO we are.



pic.twitter.com/4fgbIvBjD2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2022

Friday’s @MSU_Basketball/@ZagMBB matchup, held on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, in the 2022 Peraton Armed Forces Classic delivered the event’s most-watched game since 2016



🏀 Viewership peak | 2.2M viewers pic.twitter.com/P52IeUz18W — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 15, 2022

A night to remember 💫🇺🇸🏀 pic.twitter.com/S8OGTSD999 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 13, 2022

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 4-0 all-time series lead over Texas, including an 86-74 win over the then-No. 5 Longhorns in The Kennel last year. Fittingly the native Texan Drew Timme scorched his home state team with a career-high 37 points.

A scout for the Milwaukee Bucks hangs near the scorers table before the game with Texas , Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The other three times the two teams met: (Nov. 26, 2017) No. 17 Gonzaga 76, Texas 71 OT. (Dec. 2, 2006) No. 22 Gonzaga 87, Texas 77. (Nov. 23, 2001) Gonzaga 67, Texas 64.

Team stats

Texas (2-0 Gonzaga (2-0) Points 77 84 Points allowed 44 63 Field goal pct. 52.7 54.1 Rebounds 41.5 40.5 Assists 14.5 15 Blocks 4.5 4.5 Steals 9 13 Streak Won 2 Won 2

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Tyrese Hunter (Texas) 14 55.6 87.5 Drew Timme (GU) 22 52.6 46.2 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Dillon Mitchell (Texas) 8 5 3 Drew Timme (GU) 7.5 4.5 3 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Marcus Carr (Texas) 3.5 2 25.7 Nolan Hickman (GU) 3 2 22

Game preview

‘We got to put our hard hats on’: Gonzaga anticipating physical affair vs. Longhorns The Zags always schedule a bunch of challenging non-conference contests – this season being a prime example – but most are played at neutral sites or in prestigious holiday tournaments. Not the next one. No. 2 Gonzaga, in the midst of one of the toughest stretches in program history, visits No. 11 Texas on Wednesday at the new Moody Center, a $375 million on-campus facility hosting just its third regular-season game. | Read more

Key matchup: Timmy Allen presents all-around challenge for Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther Every Gonzaga opponent faces the unenviable task of trying to limit Drew Timme’s scoring opportunities. The same applies to Texas, which hopes its defense can keep Timme from lighting up the scoreboard at the new Moody Center. | Read more

‘They’re going to be extra fired up’: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme expecting defensive variety from Texas The rematch is Wednesday in Austin between the second-ranked Zags and 11th-ranked Longhorns, who are no doubt are plotting defensively to prevent a repeat performance by Timme. | Read more

‘Really good and going to be very good.’ It’s early, but ESPN’s Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. | Read more

Gonzaga gains ground, but stays at No. 2 in AP poll behind North Carolina Gonzaga gained a little ground on top-ranked North Carolina, but remainsNo. 2 in the first regular-season poll of the college basketball season. | Read more