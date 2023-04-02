A Grip on Sports: Sunday is a great time to catch up with the M’s, the NCAA tournaments, spring football and more

A GRIP ON SPORTS • You know what seems like the most important self-help item that needs to be finished on a Sunday morning? Sitting down with a hot cup of coffee, maybe a Danish or doughnut nearby, and taking some time to read through the news of the day. We did that for you this morning. You’re welcome.

•••••••

• We did a little self-help for ourselves this weekend. Attended 75% of Mariners’ opening weekend. Saw the region’s major league team in person.

Quick takeaways? Sure, we have some. And we even put them in order of how important we feel they are.

– One more bat is desperately needed – the two designated hitters in the three games were Tommy La Stella, Cooper Hummel and La Stella again – to take a bit of pressure off the big three of Julio Rodriguez, Ty France and either Eugenio Suarez or Cal Raleigh. Maybe the trade deadline? Hopefully it will not be too late.

– Teoscar Hernandez will not go the season without a hit. But the longer the slow start persists, the harder it is for the new rightfielder to recover.

– Rodriguez is, and will be, a star. His place in the Seattle firmament could be as high as deity, if the M’s find a way to build a championship team around him. He is that good. And that charismatic.

– The Rodriguez bobblehead is worth keeping. So was Chris Flexen, who will be, presumably, sliding into Robbie Ray’s rotation spot now that the left-hander is on the injured list. Last season’s run of starting pitcher health lasted all of two games in 2023.

– T-Mobile is still a premier stadium, but the experience has been stunted a bit. If you have to drive to a game (and we did, due to where we stayed), be ready to pay more to park your car than what you paid for your first one. And bring your own food if you can, as the concessions aren’t all that good. Over the weekend, we bought two Mariners’ dogs. One we had to throw away because it had sat so long it was impossible to bite through. The other was, at best, OK. The boutique food spots are better but can be an inning wait. The fan experience was a bit disappointing this week.

– The perfect gift for the M’s fan? A clear plastic backpack that fits the park’s security parameters. We saw a couple and now want one.

• One other takeaway, though not M’s specific. The pitch clock and shift ban will work exactly as expected. So will the bigger bases and limits on pickoffs. The game has changed. But we’re not 100% sure we liked everything we saw. We’re going to have to watch a few games on TV before making a judgment.

• We happened to see San Diego State’s NCAA semifinal win over Florida Atlantic, thanks to Aztec alum Ty France. The M’s put it up on the scoreboard to keep their first baseman happy.

It was a rock fight saved by a scoring move of ballet-like precision. We’re hoping the Pac-12 announces the addition of San Diego State and SMU today, not only giving the conference a NCAA finalist but also making up for taking so long to make moves to ensure the darn thing’s survival.

If that does happen, though, put every dime you have on Connecticut to win Monday night.

• Maybe you should anyway. The Huskies have run everyone in their way this tournament. Gonzaga wasn’t an anomaly, only another victim of what looks to be the premier team in the nation when it’s most important to be at your best.

• Iowa has the best player in today’s NCAA title game for the women. LSU has the most flamboyant coach. Maybe the most talent. We will see. (If we get home in time.)

• Washington State’s first scrimmage of the spring was like every other first scrimmage of the spring. One side of the ball did well, the other side will use the next week to catch up, and quite a few of the better players either watched or played sparingly.

Spring football is a time to explore the new. New players. New schemes. New ideas. Expect the next couple weeks to be similar.

• It is April. Spring’s coming-out party. Except it is snowing at Snoqualmie and traction tires are advised. February is still lingering in these parts, we see.

•••

WSU: Colton Clark took in the scrimmage. Watched as the offense worked on the deep pass. As the defense attacked the line of scrimmage. Enjoyed the indoors after a spring snowfall. His story delves into everything. … Jon Wilner summarizes in the Mercury News the recent happenings around the conference. One of his thoughts? The Cougar basketball team has been hit hard with attrition. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Utah has some defensive help on the way in the fall. … USC’s newest tight end should have the benefit of Lincoln Riley’s experience with two-sport athletes. … UCLA has some questions to answer this spring. … Arizona is four weeks in and still has some. … In basketball news, after a so-so season, Colorado finds itself in the middle of the conference pack. … Arizona is still among the nation’s elite. … Among the women, with the offseason just beginning, it looks as if the Buffs will be a tough out again next season.

Gonzaga: Dave Boling fell for an April Fool’s Day prank Saturday. But recovered quickly. He has this column on Anton Watson and how important he is to the Zags. If he returns. All indications we’ve had, however, is Watson will graduate this spring and begin his post-college career (and life). … Which means there is more opportunity for Efton Reid III. The little-used transfer big is the subject of this Jim Meehan story.

Idaho: If you are interested in Vandal football’s past and future, it’s a good day to click a couple links. We have a story on former UI linebacker Kaden Ellis, who will be wearing a Falcons’ uniform this fall, and one on the offensive weapons available to current quarterback Gevani McCoy. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, two brothers gear up to play football for Montana.

Preps: Saturday was another light day of action. But we do have a roundup.

Mariners: We can attest to the truth of it. Logan Gilbert was filthy yesterday. Made one mistake. And with the M’s offense MIA, that was enough. Cleveland won 2-0.

Kraken: What’s this? Los Angeles and Seattle played a tight, defensive affair in Climate Pledge Arena? Well, we never. The Kings won 3-1. … The playoff scenarios are still complicated.

Sounders: Jordan Morris must love playing in the middle. He scored his fifth consecutive Seattle goal, the Sounders added another and went on to win 2-1 at the Galaxy.

•••

• We spent yesterday morning watching Stanford’s Rose Zhang win the only high-profile women’s amateur event she had yet to win, though her final round at Augusta in the course’s invitational wasn’t her best. Having squandered a big lead and forced to a playoff, she won on the second hole. Last year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner, Anna Davis, who has spent her summers in the Inland Northwest for years, missed the cut for the final round. Four penalty strokes from Thursday did her in. And yes, we have a story for you that explains it. Until later …