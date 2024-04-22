Neil Young announces July show at Gorge Amphitheatre; tickets on sale Friday

Singer Neil Young performs onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 6, 2015. Young announced Monday that he will play a July show at the Gorge. (Getty Images)

From staff reports

Neil Young and Crazy Horse announced Monday they will play the Gorge Amphitheatre on July 26 as part of their “Love Earth Tour.”

General tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.

The 78-year-old Canadian American, known for “Harvest Moon,” “Heart of Gold” and many other hits, began his music career in the 1960s and has since earned many Grammy Awards. He was a part-time member of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, with whom he recorded the chart-topping album “Déjà Vu.”

Young and Crazy Horse have played together for over 50 years, and the Gorge performance will highlight their latest album, recorded in 2023.

“In the spirit it’s offered … made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it,” Young said in a release about his latest vulgarly named album. “The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

Presale tickets for Neil Young Archives members are available at 10 a.m. Tuesday at neilyoungarchives.com.