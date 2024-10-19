Recap and highlights: Washington State capitalizes on turnovers to rout Hawaii 42-10
PULLMAN — John Mateer wore a wide smile and held up his fist. Standing in the end zone, the site of his fourth total touchdown in his Washington State team’s 42-10 win over Hawaii he moved it side-to-side, bobbing his head in rhythm.
It looked like something out of the playbook of John Wall, the star basketball guard who popularized the dance more than a decade ago at Kentucky. On Saturday, it was just more magic on homecoming from Mateer, who bounced back from a forgettable outing last week with an electric showing against the Rainbow Warriors, helping the Cougars earn their sixth win and secure bowl eligibility.
To send WSU back to a bowl for the first time in two years, and the seventh time in eight non-COVID seasons, Mateer played some of his best football all year. All told, he completed 23 of 27 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, avoiding an interception for the first time this season, and he added eight carries for 34 yards and two more scores, totaling five touchdowns for the game.
The Cougars (6-1) got even more from their defense, which recorded one interception, two forced fumbles, three sacks and five tackles for loss, grounding a Rainbow Warrior passing attack that had shredded several opponents entering this game. The interception came from linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah, who also broke up a pass that looked destined for a touchdown, and the forced fumbles came courtesy of Jamorri Colson and Parker McKenna.
All game, WSU’s pass rush played an instrumental role in disrupting Hawaii QB Brayden Schaeger, who finished with one touchdown and 196 passing yards, his fewest of the season. WSU defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh registered 1½ sacks, linebacker Parker McKenna logged one and edge Andrew Edson chipped in for ½ sack, helping the Cougs harass a quarterback consistently for the first time all season.
It was hard to find much fault in the Cougs, who followed a shaky opening series with 21 unanswered points, getting three straight touchdown passes from Mateer: A 32-yarder to sophomore receiver Carlos Hernandez for his first career score, a nine-yard throw to tight end Cooper Mathers and a nine-yard flip pass to speedy wideout Kris Hutson, who zoomed across the formation and into the end zone, good for a 21-3 shortly before halftime.
After WSU yielded its only touchdown of the game, a 17-yard pass from Schaeger to Tylan Hines made possible by a mistake from WSU safety Jackson Lataimua, the hosts kept the pressure on. The Cougs added three more touchdowns: An eight-yard keeper by Mateer, a 14-yard keeper by Mateer and a short three-yard burst from backup running back Leo Pulalasi, who netted his second touchdown of the season.
In an interesting garbage-time wrinkle, when the game got out of reach and Mateer’s day ended, WSU didn’t insert backup quarterback Zevi Eckhaus. The Cougs turned to redshirt freshman Jaxon Potter, potentially allowing Eckhaus to preserve his redshirt and play another year — at WSU or elsewhere.
Washington State returns to action next Saturday, visiting San Diego State for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
First quarter
15:00 – WSU 0, UH 0: Hawaii won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Cougars will return the opening kickoff.
13:14 – WSU 0, UH 0: An illegal block in the back sets the Cougars back on the first play, and a first down completion to Hutson on third-and-16 stands as called after replay review to keep the drive going.
8:59 – WSU 0, UH 0: Cougars keep it on the ground for most of their first drive and they’re stopped on a fourth-and-2 carry by Pulalasi. Hawaii takes over at its 36.
Rainbow Warriors do a good job of stopping the run there, hold the Cougs to seven carries for 12 yards. Mateer is 4 of 5 passing for 37 yards.
3:54 – UH 3, WSU 0: Hawaii gets on the board first with a 25-yard field goal from Matsuzawa. Cougars defense gets a big stop in the red zone, as Din-Mbuh sacks Schager on third down.
Rainbow Warriors use the quick passing game to great effect on their opening drive. Schager is 5 of 5 for 52 yards.
1:04 – WSU 7, UH 3: Hernandez catches a pass over the middle and bounces off a tackle for a 32-yard touchdown.
The Cougs stick to the air on their second drive and move right down the field for 75 yards in six plays. Mateer is 9 of 10 for 114 yards, reading the field well so far.
Second quarter
12:10 – WSU 7, UH 3: Schager’s first incompletion comes on a tipped pass in the red zone and Matsuzawa shanks a 28-yard field goal attempt. Cougars bend, but don’t break for a second possession.
WSU starts at its 11.
10:55 – WSU 7, UH 3: Mateer is sacked on second down and then his third down pass is nearly intercepted as he forced one in down the sideline. Cougars punt to the Hawaii 32.
9:29 – WSU 7, UH 3: Colson lays a big hit as Hawaii’s Cenacle fights for extra yardage and forces a fumble. Cougars recover at the UH 44.
8:26 – WSU 14, UH 3: Cougars quickly capitalize on the turnover as Mateer hits Williams for a big gain and then throws a 9-yard touchdown to Mathers.
6:29 – WSU 14, UH 3: Another key turnover by the WSU defense as Al-Uqdah picks off Schager. Cougars start at the UH 46 after a penalty on the runback.
3:58 – WSU 21, UH 3: Hutson hauls in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mateer and the Cougars are having their way in the second quarter.
Mateer is 14 of 16 for 197 yards and three TDs. Big half for three WSU wideouts as Hernandez has four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown, Hutson has 4-45-1 and Williams has 3-54.
1:58 – WSU 21, UH 3: Cougars force a quick punt and have a chance to expand their lead before halftime. Start on their own 21.
1:20 – WSU 21, UH 3: Mateer is sacked on third down and the Rainbow Warriors take over and their 23.
0:24 – WSU 21, UH 3: Another change of possession as the Cougars force a punt. WSU takes back over at its 31.
Halftime
Washington State is taking advantage of big plays to lead Hawaii 21-3 at halftime.
The Cougars scored touchdowns right after an interception and fumble recovery in the second quarter, leaning on John Mateer in the passing game.
Mateer is 15 of 17 for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
The WSU defense allowed long drives on the first two Hawaii possessions, but held up in the red zone, allowing made and missed field goal attempts.
Third quarter
10:59 – WSU 21, UH 10: Schager lofts a 17-yard touchdown to Hines to cap a nice scoring drive out of halftime.
Warriors pick up 75 yards in seven plays behind an effective rushing game. UH has 13 carries for 77 yards, took three for 36 on that drive.
4:14 – WSU 28, UH 10: Mateer runs for an 8-yard touchdown to cap a 13-play drive. Great answer for the Cougs, as Mateer scores his fourth total TD.
1:29 – WSU 28, UH 10: Third turnover of the game forced by the Cougars defense, as McKenna sacks Schager, who fumbles, recovered at the UH 39.
Fourth quarter
14:53 – WSU 35, UH 10: Mateer runs for a 14-yard touchdown, his second rushing of the game and fifth total. Big game for the Coug QB continues. He’s completed 20 of 24 attempts for 256 yards and has added eight carries for 34 yards.
WSU has scored touchdowns on all three Hawaii turnovers.
12:09 – WSU 35, UH 10: Hawaii is stopped short on fourth down and the Cougars take over at the UH 47. WSU in full control, should burn some clock now.
10:15 – WSU 42, UH 10: Pulalasi scores a 3-yard touchdown run and this one is all but over, if it wasn’t already.
7:52 – WSU 42, UH 10: Warriors drive to midfield, before being forced to punt. Cougars start at their 10.
3:14 – WSU 42, UH 10: Redshirt freshman QB Potter checks in for the Cougars, who are running the clock down now.
Pregame
Washington State will be a heavy favorite this afternoon when it welcomes Hawaii today for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on KSKN.
The Cougars (5-1) are coming off a narrow win over Fresno State, an important win as WSU tries to establish itself as one of the top non-power conference teams in the country this season.
The Rainbow Warriors (2-4), are one of the less-threatening teams on the Cougars schedule, and take to Gesa Field tied for last in the Mountain West with Utah State and Air Force. WSU is favored by 19½ points according to vegasinsider.com.
Series history
Hawaii holds a 3-2 all-time series lead over WSU, with wins in 2008 and 2009. The two teams have never played in Pullman, the Cougars most-recent win was in 1999.
The two teams played in 1926 and 1930, two of the earliest seasons in the history of Hawaii football.
Team stats
Individual stats
Game preview
More on the Cougs