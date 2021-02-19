A Grip on Sports: College hoops’ excitement meter may not have overloaded last night in the area but the success one certainly did

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Over the past decade or two, there has been one descriptive word that has never been used when describing a Gonzaga matchup with Saint Mary’s. Boring. Until last night. The Zags’ 87-65 victory was a methodical disrobing of their most-hated West Coast Conference rivals. But it also was part of one of the better college basketball evenings in the Inland Northwest.

• As you surely know, we watch Gonzaga’s games on TV and then write about the broadcast. We did it last night again, which forced us to keep in tune with what was happening until the final minutes. If not, we would have been watching Modern Family on E. Or maybe The Big Bang Theory over on TBS.

The game was that dreary.

Oh, sure. Watching Randy Bennett pace the McCarthey Athletic Center sidelines with a look of resignation on his face was fun. And there were some moments of excitement, most notably the best dunk I’ve seen Anton Watson have since his first in competition, back in eighth grade. But overall, the Zags’ 21st win of the season had more in common with watching a guy at Quickie Lube change the oil on your 2003 Highlander than a Final Four game.

Which is probably all well and good for Mark Few, who spent most of the evening quietly instructing, using the teaching moments every game presents, no matter the score to, well, teach. There is a pretty important tournament coming up next month.

And what did we learn Thursday night? In these parts we learned it’s a lot of fun to watch Gonzaga roll its rival in a name-your-final-score game. Or Eastern Washington hand Montana its worst defeat in years. Or Washington State ride Noah Williams’ best game in a Cougar uniform to a rout over the Pac-12’s second-worst team.

All in all, despite the sleep-inducing game in the Kennel, it was a pretty good night around these parts.

• We didn’t get to watch any of the Eastern victory, thanks to the time overlap with GU, but we did focus attention on the Cougars. We have one thought: Williams was in a zone.

On both ends.

As exciting as his career-high 32 points were, and they were exciting, his work on the defensive end was equally impressive. Cal’s Matt Bradley is one of the conference’s better players and has a bulk advantage of some distinction on Williams. No matter. Washington State’s sophomore guard used his quickness and anticipation to make Bradley work hard for almost all of his team-high 16 points.

The word clinic came to mind more than once watching Williams’ play last night.

