A Grip on Sports: We’re back, sort of, with a look at Saturday’s action and what ahead today

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Where were we? Oh, yes. Feeling human. For more than 24 hours that wasn’t an option. But now? Closer. Maybe somewhere in the primate family. Enough in fact, to put this column together.

•••••••

• But not enough to really delve deeply into today’s huge issues, from the usual inexplicable Pac-12 officiating to the World Series to whatever else catches your fancy.

After a day that ranks somewhere in our top 10 of worst ever – and we’ve been around a long time – a 12-hour nap overnight has revived us enough to gather a Sunday morning’s worth of links. Sitting in front of the computer and doing a whole bunch of thinking and ruminating? That’s still going to have to wait. Sorry.

In the past day or so, we’ve had a whole bunch of thoughts. But most of them have to do with how much we hate certain foods, certain parts of our anatomy and certain existential beings.

Those thoughts, and all the sports-related ones, will have to wait. For now, here are your links.

•••

WSU: If you’re upset with Washington State’s offense, read this story from Colton Clark. It may not make you any happier – spoiler alert: it won’t – but it will explain what’s going on. Especially this sentence deep in the story: “Protection issues are limiting WSU’s ability to stretch the field.” If you are really wondering why all the short passes, this is it. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Jon Wilner has his Saturday Night Five column in the Mercury News. The timing gaffe at the end of the first half in Tucson last night may be his fifth point but it is the No. 1 in our mind. Mainly because what it says about a conference that just can’t seem to make headway in the officiating area. The saddest part about it is Micheal Mothershed’s crew is usually one of the conference’s best. And all it took was getting the replay official involved and the issue could have been resolved quickly (see Section, 2, Article 6d of the coaches’ replay manual). … The Pac-12 leaders meet this week. … By the way, USC, missing a portion of its defensive starters, held off Arizona 45-37 in a game highlighted by the Wildcats’ receivers and the Trojan’s quarterback. … UCLA bounced back from its first loss by running over Stanford 38-13 in the late-night game at the Rose Bowl. It’s been a while since the Bruins have done that. … Oregon continued to roll, riding Bo Nix’s arm and feet to a 42-24 win over California in Berkeley. The Ducks, along with USC and UCLA, are still in the national title picture. … In the interim-coaching bowl, Arizona State traveled to Colorado and won 42-34. It might have been really exciting but we’re pretty sure not many people without connections to the schools watched. … How has Oregon State done thus far this season? … Utah has to keep running the ball. … In basketball news, Oregon State won its exhibition game. … The practices are tough at Arizona.

Gonzaga: We didn’t have a chance to watch GU’s 99-80 physical exhibition loss to Tennessee on Friday night, but just by looking at the score we can tell you the Bulldogs’ defense needs work. Mark Few agrees in this Jim Meehan story from this morning. … Jim also has a couple stories on GU alums, from playing overseas to, in Stephen Gray’s situation, coming home. … This story about mining undervalued recruiting areas highlights Gonzaga more than anyone. … Around the WCC, BYU always has players back from missions.

EWU: Not only will the Eagles not be headed to FCS playoffs this season, they will also not have a winning record. That was assured with a 38-35 home loss to Portland State on Saturday. Dan Thompson was at Roos Field and he has this game story and a notebook. … James Snook was also there and has this photo gallery. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana lost its third consecutive game, falling 24-21 at Weber State. … UC Davis played pinball with Cal Poly’s defense, winning 59-17.

Idaho: The Vandals came from behind to lead in the fourth quarter last night at third-ranked Sacramento State. But the Hornets marched into the end zone late and grabbed a 31-28 victory. The loss hurts but it cements the fact UI is ready to play with the best in the FCS and, despite three losses, should have a shot at the postseason.

Whitworth: The Pirates routed visiting Puget Sound 59-0. John Blanchette was at the Pine Bowl and has this coverage.

Preps: State titles in slowpitch were decided Saturday and Dave Nichols was in Yakima to cover the 3A/2A, won by University, and 4A, in which Central Valley fell in the title game. … If you are like us and missed Friday night’s football results, Dave takes care of you here with his Friday Night (High)lights column. … Keenan Gray has you covered with Saturday’s district cross country results. … There is also a roundup of the rest of the action.

Chiefs: After a trade with Winnipeg, Spokane fell to Kamloops 7-1 for the second consecutive night at the Arena.

Seahawks: The Hawks are a surprise. Maybe not as big a one as today’s opponent, the New York Giants, who are 6-1. … To win, Seattle may have to do it without its two best receivers as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are questionable. Other starters are missing as well. … They are some reinforcements, however. … Grass or artificial turf?

Mariners: The Astros made their early lead stand up this time, defeating Philadelphia 5-2 and sending the Series back East tied at a game apiece. … Every new stadium should have a roof. There should be no debate.

Kraken: Seattle picked up a win against Pittsburgh.

•••

• We came up with an excuse not to rake up the pine needles yesterday. All it took was a night from hell. Food poisoning is our guess. It lingered all day yesterday and still has us down a bit this morning. Hopefully, we will be all the way back tomorrow. Until later …