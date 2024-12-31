A Grip on Sports: As 2024 exits the stage, the only thing we remember with clarity is all the changes the year wrought

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The final day of 2024. Usually, this is the day to reflect. To look back on the past year and either celebrate successes or lament failures. But, lucky for us, everything that’s happened since 2023 exited stage left is something of a blur. Though the sunsets over the Pacific Ocean stand out.

• That’s not what you care about, right? You’re more interested in sports accomplishments. Changes. Traditions. Wins. Losses. Stars. Duds.

Every year has a lot of that, though 2024 will probably stand out in the change category. After all, just about coach of consequence in Washington made a move of some sort in 2024.

Scott Servais. Jake Dickert. Pete Carroll. Kalen DeBoer. Dave Hakstol. Kyle Smith. Mike Hopkins. On Jan. 1, 2024, all of them woke up with a Washington-based head coaching position. Today? They have moved on, either by their choice or someone else’s.

Heck, Pat Chun, who doesn’t coach but decides who does, also hired a moving van – but somehow stayed in the state.

If there is anything memorable about 2024, it is movement. Earth-shaking. A tidal wave. Think about this: Servais and Carroll had combined for 23 years leading Seattle’s two major professional teams before they were unceremoniously kicked out of town – by guys who hired them.

They each had success. They each experienced mediocrity. Ups, like Carroll’s 2013 Super Bowl championship. Downs, such as the Seahawks’ final play of the next year’s Super Bowl. But Servais won 51.4% of his Mariner games and Carroll 60.6 of the Seahawks’ 227, which may not be incredible but isn’t bad.

And now they are gone. Washed away in the churn of 2024.

• It’s not just coaches moving on we will remember, is it? Professional athletes come and go all the time, so Teoscar Hernandez stopping in Seattle for a season and then leaving to become a big part of the Dodgers’ run to the 2024 World Series title doesn’t hurt too badly.

What does hit differently, though, is the evolution in college athletics. Simply put, 2024 will go down as the year change – and professionalism – took over.

Freedom of movement might be a basketball term, but it applies to every collegiate sport. Athletes can switch schools for whatever reason. They can shop their skills, using an agent to represent them. They can ask for a mid-season raise. They can organize, union-style, without the pesky worry about being considered, under the law, an employee.

A John Mateer can go from being an unknown backup in Pullman to a star – and leave for a bundle of name, image and likeness cash that was unthinkable just a couple years ago. In other words, players have even more freedom than coaches have enjoyed forever, as there are no buyout clauses in their contracts.

• There were some traditions, however, that remained in place. Sunset at the Rose Bowl. Tyler Lockett grabbing a key third-down reception – and ducking under an oncoming hit. The Cougars fading in November. The hole in our heart the Sonics once filled. The Mariners suffering a weird early season loss, seemingly immaterial at the time, that looms large as they battle, unsuccessfully, for a playoff spot. Washington and Washington State fans acting like third-graders when interacting on social media. The Zags reaching the Sweet Sixteen. The Sounders winning some sort of trophy. Whitworth taking home a conference basketball title. Freshly fallen snow coating the way to a high school gym.

• Which win stands out? How about a loss? That’s personal, isn’t it? Ask a Cougar football fan and they will probably site the Apple Cup in the first category. A Husky? They would probably mention the playoff title game with Michigan.

There are so many games, so many matches, so many times the outcome fills our heart with joy or rips it apart, it is hard to remember, or pick, just one over the course of 366 days.

There is a familial feel to it. Which child do you love the most? It’s a fool’s quest to discover only one.

Looking back, everything is obscured in the haze of memory. There are a couple bright lights, a couple dark spots but, mainly, a fog. It’s time to let 2024 go.

And hope 2025 is the year the M’s finally make the World Series.

Preps: Dave Nichols has this roundup of Monday’s GSL basketball action.

Seahawks: The final two years Carroll was in charge, the Hawks were mediocre. That’s why a change was made. The first year Mike Macdonald is in charge? Mediocre as well. Huh. … Maybe Carroll will get another chance in Chicago. … The Hawks’ 2025 schedule is shaping up even with one more meaningless game to go.

Kraken: Seattle played its first game against the Utah Hockey Club (real nickname TBA). The Kraken rolled 5-2.

• Yes, we will look forward to 2025. Not tomorrow, though. We’re taking the day off. We need time to prep for the best day of football watching college offers. Let’s hope all three CFP games are tight. Blowouts are no fun – unless the team you are rooting for is doing the good part. We aren’t rooting for anyone. Against someone? Sure. Long-time readers know who that is. Until later …