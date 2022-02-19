A Grip on Sports: The gates are locked in more ways than one after a Friday filled with bad news

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Friday was a bad day for those of us who love baseball, college football and a level playing field. A bad day indeed.

• We’re not going to see baseball on our television for a while. Unless it’s a rerun – or a Simpson’s episode. The owners made that abundantly clear yesterday.

We’re not here to assign blame with the ongoing labor negotiations in the sport. We will remind everyone the sport is on hiatus because the owners have locked out the players, not due to a strike, but that is just semantics in a way. The two sides want changes to the labor agreement. That’s crystal clear. If the owners hadn’t taken the first step, the players would have been forced to at some point. Maybe in October, just before the playoffs began. No one on the outside looking in wants that again.

Just like none of us fans of the game want spring training or the regular season disrupted. But with the announcement yesterday the first week of the exhibition games will be put off at least a week, we’re already assured of the former happening. The latter? It all depends on negotiations, which, we’ve been assured, the pace of which will pick up now.

• We mentioned the Simpsons above for a reason. Tomorrow, our family will celebrate, in some way, the 30th anniversary of the show’s greatest episode: “Homer at the Bat.”

That’s a personal opinion, of course, but one shared by a multitude of Simpsons’ fans. And certainly held by Daryl Strawberry and the eight major leaguers who made voice cameos in the episode.

Heck, the scene in which the rules of softball are explained – having to do with drinking a beer at every base – is worth a spot in the Hall of Fame on its own. But with highlights ranging from the Mystery Spot to Homer’s heads-up game-winning play to the iconic theme song, this episode actually did earn a Cooperstown display.

And it earned an in-depth story in today’s Athletic.

• It’s too bad the other can’t-miss story this morning is about something that isn’t going to happen: college football playoff expansion. At least not anytime in the near future.

We’re not surprised, of course. When it was revealed last summer the conferences couldn’t agree on a plan to expand before the TV contracts ran out in 2025 – a unanimous vote was needed and the only thing a bunch of old men can agree on unanimously these days is the need for a restroom break – we didn’t hold much hope for a breakthrough.

There won’t be one. And that’s too bad. The four-team model has always been broken. It just seemed like a place setter, something to get people used to a playoff series until a real formula could be agreed upon. But it’s been in place for way too long. And will be in place for way too long by the time it fades into memory.

• It took the humiliation of a 15-year-old athlete on world-wide TV before anyone really began criticizing these Winter Olympics. And the sacrosanct IOC. But Kamila Valieva’s fall from grace in ice skating was not the only issue with these Games. Or the way they are run by a bunch of rich folk with rich lifestyles. That’s been going on for decades. And no matter how many commentaries are written and how many athletes have their dreams destroyed and lives ruined, will continue to go on. There is no oversight. There never will be any oversight. The Olympics are an entity beyond control.

Sorry, but that’s the way it is. The new motto for the Games should echo Dante. “Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here.” It would be more appropriate than “Faster, Higher, Stronger.” And more accurate.

Gonzaga: It is Senior Night at GU tonight, but as Jim Meehan tells us, that’s not all that’s going on. The 6 p.m. game (on Fox 28 in Spokane) with visiting Santa Clara is also a chance for the Zags to clinch another WCC regular-season title. … And there is a visit from a five-star small forward, Mookie Cook. Theo Lawson has that story. … Theo also has award news that includes Mark Few while Jim adds tonight’s key matchup. … The women are in Provo for a showdown that will probably decide the regular-season title as well. Jim Allen has this preview. … Around the WCC, it might be a make-or-break game for BYU’s NCAA tourney hopes tonight at Saint Mary’s.

WSU: The Cougar women are on a roll, winning their third consecutive game last night, defeating Arizona State 65-58 in Pullman. … A couple of Washington State alums in the NFL are looking toward next season. Colton Clark has this story on Frankie Luvu and River Cracraft’s new contracts. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, Washington is running into UCLA as the Bruins regain their footing. … One has to wonder if Oregon State has a bit of buyer’s remorse about extending Wayne Tinkle’s contract after last year’s NCAA run. … The OSU women became Stanford’s latest victim, though some feel the Beavers are still good enough for an NCAA berth. … The Stanford men will host Colorado today. … Is Utah finally hitting its stride? … Oregon, struggling right now, has the toughest assignment: playing at No. 3 Arizona. The Wildcats haven’t defeated the Ducks in their last seven tries. … In football news, how does the expansion decision impact the conference? Not in a good way. … The Jayden Daniels transfer news is still reverberating through Arizona State’s locker room. … Receiver Chase Cota is transferring from UCLA to Oregon. … The Bruins have a new defensive coordinator. … Colorado has a whole bunch of new assistants.

Idaho: In advance of this afternoon’s game in Moscow against rival EWU (3:30, SWX) Peter Harriman has this story about senior transfer Mikey Dixon and what his one season has meant for the Vandals.

Preps: The State wrestling tournament is going on in the Tacoma Dome, with Mead leads a strong GSL showing in the 3A ranks. … District basketball took center stage yesterday at the Arena and Dave Nichols was there from Mead’s win over Hermiston in the 3A girls to Jamil Miller’s halfcourt game-winner in the 4A boys. … Dave also has this roundup of other action around the area.

Chiefs: Spokane fell 3-1 in Kent to the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dan Thompson has this story.

Mariners: How does the cancellation of the first week of spring training games impact the M’s? You can find out here.

Storm: The Sue Bird signing is official. It seemed to take a long time.

• Thirty years ago my sons were young and so was I. Relatively. Heck, I could still take a low, inside pitch and slice it down the right-field line for a double. Without pulling my hamstring. Good times. Until later …