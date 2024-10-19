A Grip on Sports: We share some thoughts on Tony Bennett, WSU football and more in today’s way-too-late posting

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s not often I begin writing what you see on the S-R website at just before 8 in the morning. But today that is the case. The column writing actually began just after 6 a.m. today. Filled a few screens with thoughts on Tony Bennett and his sudden retirement. But a few minutes ago I re-read what I had written, saw it for what it was – crappy – and set it aside.

•••••••

• It was self-indulgent. Way too much so. Realized all I needed to write was simple. Bennett is a Hall of Fame coach. That showed in Pullman, where our paths first crossed. It showed over the years at Virginia, where he won an NCAA title, produced more NBA players and won more basketball games than anyone since Thomas Jefferson founded the place.

His abrupt retirement should come as no surprise to anyone who followed his career. His dad did the same thing at Wisconsin. And though they are not the same person, when you set certain standards and can no longer meet them, it’s hard to continue on. The older Bennett couldn’t. Neither could the younger.

Here’s the simple truth. I admired Tony Bennett. The way he coached. The way he treated his players. His faith. His family. His willingness to open his program to me. Allowed me to learn how he coached. Informed more than anyone how I coach these days.

After he left Pullman – and undermined much of the goodwill he built there – our relationship changed. But stayed intact. He helped me on my late-in-life coaching journey, I helped a couple players who I felt were the right fit within his program find a home in Charlottesville.

He is on my coaching resume as a reference. Can’t think of anyone better. I am sad to see him retire, not because it’s not his time. If he and his wife Laurel think it is, then it is. What saddens me is the players he’s interacted with over the years, from Wisconsin to Washington State to Virginia, will no longer grow in number.

He is an excellent basketball coach. He is an even better mentor. College basketball is less without him in it.

• Every game Washington State’s football team plays this season is huge. For multiple reasons. Today’s is no different.

Hawaii is in the Palouse. Homecoming. A chance for the Cougars to become bowl eligible. More than that, though, a chance for the momentum to continue. On the field, sure. Off the field too. The Pac-12 needs WSU to shine. To stay relevant all season. To build the brand. Today’s game, which starts at 12:30, helps that. It is available in most of the country on The CW. If anyone wants to watch, they can.

Every time John Mateer or Kyle Thornton or anyone makes a play, it not only contributes toward the on-field success, it builds a foundation for the future.

It’s too much, really, to put on the Cougars’ shoulders. But it is there. Every game.

•••

WSU: We weaved links to Bennett’s retirement press conference throughout the column above. Not willy-nilly, but close. The best? Jerry Brewer’s Washington Post column that ran in the S-R. … Back to the football today. Greg Woods has his preview, his keys and why the Cougars will win. This is a great day for the defense to step up. … Greg also has a story on WSU adding Toledo to next season’s home schedule. … Elsewhere in the (new and old) Pac-12, the Mountain West and the nation, Jon Wilner has his weekly mailbag in the S-R. … He also passes along a football recruiting summary in the Mercury News. … It would be incredible if Army and Navy had to meet twice in two weeks. … It’s another big day in college football, highlighted by the No. 5 Georgia at top-ranked Texas matchup. … There was one game of note last night. Second-ranked Oregon traveled across the country and didn’t let Purdue breathe, winning what was thought to be a trap game 35-0. The Ducks are 7-0. … Oregon State needs to show out today as the Beavers host UNLV. A win would be an upset. … Washington, like all schools, are preparing for revenue sharing with its players. … Both California and North Carolina State are seeking their first ACC win when they meet today. … Arizona has a wide receiver who is capable of exploiting a weakness Colorado’s best player has. … TCU playing Utah just seems like a nonconference game. But it is a Big 12 game. … Stanford and SMU are about to become ACC rivals. That kicks off today. … USC is staying with Miller Moss. … UCLA could sure use a breakthrough against Rutgers. … Arizona State needed a spark on defense. It got it. … In the Mountain West, there was one game last night. Fresno State stayed conservative and defeated Nevada. … San Jose State will play two quarterbacks when it hosts Wyoming today. … New Mexico is making progress. The Lobos meet Utah State today. … Colorado State and Air Force meet in the last battle of Interstate 25. … San Diego State has a lot to work on in the second half of the season.

Gonzaga: A sneak preview. Theo Lawson has a series of stories coming Sunday about GU’s recent NBA alumni. The one on Zach Collins is available today. … John Canzano had a long conversation with Mark Few in Las Vegas.

EWU: The passing game needs to perform at a higher level today when Eastern hosts No. 6 UC Davis. That’s the thrust of Dan Thompson preview. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Portland State hosts No. 3 Montana State today. … Weber State and Sacramento State have traveled parallel paths this season. … Idaho State travels to Northern Arizona hoping to get back on track. … In basketball news, the Idaho State women just hope to stay healthy this season. … Utah State handled the Weber State men in an exhibition game.

Idaho: The quarterback injuries have knocked UI off the FCS’ high-ranked track. But, as Peter Harriman shares in this preview of today’s home game with Cal Poly, the Vandals can begin to get back on the rails.

Preps: Another big night in GSL football, highlighted by Gonzaga Prep’s late field goal block that keyed its 23-21 win over Central Valley. Dave Nichols has that story as well as a roundup of other football action. … Greg Lee covered West Valley’s key 2A win over Deer Park. … Dave returns with a roundup of non-football action.

Chiefs: The long road trip is over, a couple of games too late for Spokane. The Chiefs lost again Friday night 5-0 at Swift Current. They have a week off before playing in the Arena against Vancouver.

Seahawks: The Hawks have significant questions in the secondary, on the offensive line and with whether they can handle the Falcons.

Mariners: Dave Roberts will be second-guessed. Instead of giving Jack Flaherty a couple more days of rest, the Dodgers started him in Game Five and he had nothing. The Mets scored early, often and won 12-6. The series returns Sunday to L.A., where the Dodgers will try to win one more game. … The Yankees broke ahead, Cleveland rallied and then made a key mistake in the ninth. New York won 8-6 and is a win from the World Series.

Storm: Minnesota held off New York at home, with the Lynx’s 82-80 win sending the WNBA finals to New York for Sunday’s Game Five.

Kraken: The depth is there. Will it be enough to carry Seattle to a historic season?

Reign: In the last home match of the season, Seattle defeated Houston. Snapped a five-match losing streak. And gave itself something to feel good about.

Sounders: It is always big when the Timbers visit. Today’s match seems even bigger. It could be called crucial.

•••

• All of my bloviating this morning was wasted. Self-editing is an art and today I finger-painted like a first-grader. The wasted time means I have to put this column on the web too late for the daily email. … By the way, did you notice the change? I was asked to make it and did. Until later …