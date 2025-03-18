A Grip on Sports: Though the NCAA tourney begins tonight, there is still time to make plans or, if you want, you can just wing it

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Do you make plans for this week? Clear time, space and your calendar so to be free during the NCAA tournament’s first week? Save your Weight Watcher points for Thursday and Friday? Or is it more of a play-it-by-ear experience for you? No judgment here. Whatever way works for you is best.

•••••••

• In that, fans of March Madness are no different than coaches of the 68 teams vying for the final highlight in “One Shining Moment.”

What works for Mark Few, and has worked 43 times in his Gonzaga career, may not work for St. Francis’ Rob Krimmel, making his first appearance in the tournament after more than a decade leading his Pennsylvania-based alma mater.

You got to be you.

Same can be said of the players, including those like Gonzaga’s Khalif Battle or Michael Ajayi, experiencing the madness that is late March for the first time a half-decade after graduating high school, or Ben Gregg, a peer in age but much-more seasoned in the nuances of NCAA play.

In other words, if this week is your first or 12th NCAA game, staying within your comfort zone is paramount.

Our comfort zone usually includes at least one day with folks in a restaurant, watching first-round games and enjoying the camaraderie. But as the pressure mounts, the desire to be at home, basking in the warmth of hearths and hearts, becomes stronger.

It’s my way. But it doesn’t have to be yours.

• One thing NCAA-bound coaches don’t have to worry about this week? Whether their roster will be decimated by transfer-portal entries. Mainly because the NCAA’s database that seems to grow every year doesn’t officially open until March 24.

By next Monday, half the teams will be looking back at a successful season. The other half will be busy prepping for one more game. And every coach will have to wonder if the faces they saw before them the past seven months are going to be the same ones they’ll see in the fall.

Freedom of movement isn’t just an on-court term anymore. It’s a way-of-life. And part of the variables – good and bad – each college program must deal with.

• Gonzaga returned most of the roster that lost to eventual national champion UConn in the Sweet 16 last March. But it made a couple additions that were expected to help it overcome the loss of NBA-bound senior Anton Watson.

Battle and Ajayi have played 33 games for the 25-8 Zags. Have had almost a year to assimilate their talents into the collective. It’s been an up-and-down process, with highs and lows – as could be expected.

But it’s this week in which their Zag legacy could be written.

It’s not a sure-thing, but for the most part the better Battle has played this season, the more successful 24th-ranked Gonzaga has been. When he’s locked in on both ends, making shots, attacking the rim, getting hands on passes on the other end, the Bulldogs play at a different level. Usually faster but always more intense. And well above their odd NCAA eighth seed.

Ajayi’s role is less pronounced, playing as the fourth big in what’s usually a three-player rotation. But that was for the first 33 games. This is the win-or-wave-goodbye portion of the season. And getting the W often means someone who hasn’t emerged all that often has to break out of their shell and shine. Foul trouble up front could easily put the spotlight on Ajayi. And his performance Thursday against first-round opponent Georgia holds the promise of lifting the Bulldogs to another level. Or getting to a promised matchup with regional top-seed Houston only a mirage.

• Speaking of Houston, it will be all hands on-deck Saturday if the Zags make it to the showdown in Kansas. Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars are intensity in motion – for 40 minutes. There isn’t a catchy nickname involved, but to get past Sampson’s current best-team-ever takes dealing with the hell the Coogs dish out from tip to buzzer. It’s not easy. Only four schools – Auburn, another one-seed, Alabama, a two, future Pac-12 member San Diego State, an 11-seed, and Texas Tech, a three seed – have been able to withstand it. And it took the Crimson Tide and TTU overtime to get it done.

But maybe it’s too early to plan for Saturday. After all, even though the Zags are favored by 5.5 points, the largest margin for an 8/9 matchup, Georgia’s Bulldogs, one of 14 SEC members in the field, are battle tested. And they’ll probably have the vocal support of Houston’s rabid followers.

How about we just wing it, OK?

•••

WSU: There’s a new kid in town, if postseason basketball can be considered a metropolis. And he’s hoping to be crowned king. Fox has put together an NIL-based tournament, is holding it in Las Vegas between the Elite Eight and the Final Four and featuring both Pac-12 legacy schools. Yes, the 19-14 Cougars have a chance to win a postseason tournament and some money at the same time. Greg Woods has more in this story about Monday’s announcement. … The women earned a bye in the 48-team WNIT, meaning they don’t know when or who they will play. Greg Lee has more in this story. … Jon Wilner has more in the S-R today on the Pac-12’s revenue-sharing thoughts. … He also covered the new-look conference’s NCAA invitees and how that bodes for the future. … Finally, Wilner picks all the games and wonders about Arizona’s fate. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, if you have yet to fill out a bracket – I’m done – then here are some tips, courtesy of a gambling reporter. … The tournament often serves as a springboard for coaching careers. … College basketball is looking into changing how replay is handled. … John Canzano has his Monday mailbag. … As we said, Oregon State is also in the Crown tournament. It was important for Wayne Tinkle the Beavers’ season continued. … So is Arizona State and Boise State. … Utah’s new coach Alex Jensen outlined what he wants to bring the Utes in the future. … Utah State’s NCAA first-round game is against UCLA in Rupp Arena. That’s pretty cool. … One Bruin misses his father’s presence as Skyy Clark’s dad battles an illness. … Arizona is preparing for an Akron team that likes to play fast. … San Diego State faces North Carolina tonight. … Colorado State gets to face Memphis State in the 12/5 matchup that underdogs love. … In women’s news, Washington enjoyed the heck out of Sunday’s announcement about its NCAA berth. … Oregon is back in the tournament after a two-year absence. … Oregon State is a longshot not just to win an NCAA title but to get past the first round. No matter. The Beavers’ season has been remarkable. … In football news, Christian Caple delves into the running backs on Washington’s roster. … Trent Bray thinks he has put together the right coaching staff. … Deion Sanders is a chaos agent. His newest idea? To scrimmage another school in the spring finale. In Colorado’s case, Syracuse. … UCLA had a small Pro Day. … Oregon has to decide on a starting quarterback. … Arizona is going to limit some things during the spring, though its athletic director believes the school will play for titles. … Finally, the NCAA has decided it is OK to recruit using NIL deals. As if it has not been happening already.

Gonzaga: We linked Jim Meehan’s story above on Battle and Ajayi. But if you missed it, here it is again. … Jim also delves into the love heaped on the Zags’ from oddsmakers, even with the eighth seed. … The Bulldogs are back in the rankings at No. 24 this week. … Before we move on, Jim has his weekly podcast with Richard Fox. You can listen here as they discuss seeding, Georgia and more. … We mentioned Watson above. Theo Lawson tells us he scored his first NBA points last night, playing for the Knicks. … His former frontcourt mate, Drew Timme, has yet to play in the league, though his G-League output recently has been stellar.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana celebrated. Now the Griz have to get ready for Wisconsin. … Montana State will lose a player to the portal. … Montana’s athletic director wants to fill the women’s vacancy as soon as possible. … Idaho State just finished its third consecutive losing season. … Sacramento State opened spring football practice yesterday overseen by its new coach.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Monday’s high school competitions. … If you want to venture out to watch hoop tonight, Dave’s baby, the Greater Spokane Basketball Showcase, is at Lewis and Clark High tonight. The girls start at 5:15, the boys at 7. … Dave also had the Winter all-league teams in Sunday’s paper. … Former CV star Lexie Hull was part of the first team to ever win the Unrivaled 3x3 title.

Kraken: Will Seattle supply a long-term landing spot for the newest addition to the roster?

Seahawks: Sam Darnold. Point guard. It’s his philosophy of playing quarterback. … Just because the Hawks have added recognizable names, that doesn’t mean they are automatically better. … There is still the offensive line need. And receiver.

Mariners: Luke Raley was in the lineup Monday, though he switched positions late. But starred in centerfield and at the plate. … We linked this Times story yesterday but Dylan Moore’s value to the M’s was covered in the S-R today. … The Mariners playoff chances are better than I thought. Not 54% though. … One slugger’s play could determine how the roster comes together.

Sounders: Two players are headed to international duty.

•••

• A shower came through this fine Tuesday morning as I was writing. A snow shower. Then the skies cleared and the sun rose above it all. March madness indeed. Until later …