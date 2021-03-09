A Grip on Sports: For the next week or so, Las Vegas is the hub of West Coast college basketball – our favorite subject

A GRIP ON SPORTS • When it comes to hoops, the cliché about Las Vegas isn’t true. The odds are good what happens there will not stay there. It will end up here. And fill up this space.

• We’re tired this morning. Vegas is guaranteed to do that. A 9 p.m. start for the second West Coast Conference men’s semifinal pitting Pepperdine and BYU is also guaranteed to do that. Especially when the game is tight.

One wants to stay up, watch the ending and see who will compete with Gonzaga tonight for the conference’s automatic NCAA berth. But when one is a lot older than 61, that’s not an option. The eyes stayed open but the mind shut down. Bed won.

As did BYU, though it took the Cougars an overtime to get it done. Now they have to face the nation’s top team less than 24 hours later (6 p.m., ESPN) knowing full well only their A+ game will result in cutting down the nets. That’s more of a challenge than someone like me trying to stay up past 10:30.

• The cream has risen to the top in the women’s tournament as well. Gonzaga finished atop the regular season standings with a lone loss. That came to second-place BYU in Provo. Tonight they will play the rubber match in their season series.

In this case the roles are a bit reversed. Santa Clara made the Bulldogs scrap and claw before finally going away. BYU, which lost to San Francisco less than two weeks ago, avenged that defeat in a big way, winning by 30. The Cougars should be the better-rested squad in today’s 1 p.m. final (ESPNU).

• What would a spin around Las Vegas be if it didn’t include a story about a wedding?

Theo Lawson talked with a few Gonzaga fans in the area and found a couple that decided to tie the knot just before the tournament began. They made the trip to Las Vegas, got married and then settled down to watch the Bulldogs on TV like the rest of us, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Love and basketball indeed.

• There is even more college basketball news and this piece didn’t emanate from Nevada. Nope, it’s more local than that.

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Big Sky Conference men’s basketball most valuable player is an Eastern Eagle. Though this one might be the most unexpected – short and long term.

When Tanner Groves played for Shadle Park High, it was obvious he had a chance to play at the next level. But what level would that be? A couple summers on the western travel circuit with Eastern Washington Elite allowed Groves to show his relentless work ethic allowed him to compete with players recruited by major institutions. Shantay Legans, then an EWU assistant, watched. And pounced.

In Groves’ four seasons with Legans, who was named the head coach before Groves stepped on campus, he has continued to improve. Still, when his redshirt junior year began, he was expected to be a complimentary piece to Eastern’s stars, including preseason MVP Jacob Davison.

Of course, the unexpected became the norm this season, including the level to which Groves performed. The 6-foot-9 post, who backed up last year’s Big Sky MVP Jacob Peatling, dominated the conference inside, averaging nearly 18 points, more than seven rebounds and shooting almost 60 percent from the field.

Groves’ success is just another example of how far hard work and perseverance can take an athlete.

EWU: As we mentioned above, the Eagles have another men’s MVP. Ryan Collingwood has that story. … The women’s basketball team saw their season end at the tournament as they lost 71-51 to Portland State.

Idaho: This isn’t good news. The Vandals won’t be playing Northern Arizona this Saturday as the football team is dealing with COVID-19 issues. The Big Sky has not announced a makeup date, maybe because the first week available is coming up and no one knows if the team will be able to play next weekend.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Monday’s prep action.

Mariners: The M’s lost 10-0 yesterday. … The roster is coming into focus though the final 26 is still up in the air a bit. … Baseball scouts leave no country unturned.

Seahawks: When it comes to the salary cap, sometimes NFL teams have to rob Peter to pay Paul. In the Hawks’ case, rob the defensive line to free money up for Russell Wilson’s protection – or something like that. The team cut Carlos Dunlap, the pass-rushing defensive end they picked up to bolster their playoff run. It saves money and allows roster flexibility.

• I appreciate daylight saving time. What I don’t appreciate is the Sunday when the clocks jump ahead. That happens this week. See, the sunlight was just starting to wake me up on time to do this column. Now, instead of it streaming in my window at 6 or so, it will be back to 7. It throws off my schedule as I hate alarms. So if Sunday’s column seems off, you now know why. Until later …