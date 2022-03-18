A Grip on Sports: Yep, it’s March all right, as upsets take down blue bloods, and incredible endings will dominate the weekend

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There are a lot of great sports watching weekends throughout the year. Most of them, though, begin and end with the NFL. Not this weekend. It’s college basketball that holds our interest. And it will through Monday night.

• How’s that again? Doesn’t the NCAA tournament run through Sunday? Sure it does. If you are only referring to the men’s tournament. The women start their main event today and finish the first weekend Monday. Which gives us an extra day of hoops.

And, if Washington State can win tomorrow in North Carolina, we’ll have a local team to cheer on as the new workweek begins.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves though.

Today is the second day of the men’s first round, a day filled with 16 games of which at least four will produce down-to-the-wire excitement. That seems to be the ratio. But all we’re sure of is this: By the time TCU and Seton Hall tip at around 7 on this Friday night, we’ll be exhausted. Our mind will be burned to a crisp. Our derriere will be sore. And we’ll be ready for more.

No disappointment there. Saturday and Sunday features eight more games each. The Zags will face a stern challenge – at least it looks that way – from ninth-seeded Memphis, a team that has been on a roll. That matchup finishes off Saturday’s slate, one that features another interesting battle in Portland. UCLA and Saint Mary’s, the bluest of blue bloods vs. the Northern California upstart that has been building toward this matchup for most of two decades.

It should be fun.

Again, though, we are getting ahead of ourselves a bit. Gonzaga’s women have an early afternoon showdown with Nebraska today, hoping to win and make it two GU programs playing for a Sweet Sixteen berth.

It’s all part of a weekend of unparalleled hoops. And of unparalleled stress on the Laz-e-Boy.

• There was a little time Thursday when it looked as if the GU men may not hold up their end of the bargain. But only if you weren’t paying attention. Sure, Georgia State was hanging close to the Zags, and did throughout the first half. The Panthers even extended their tight pursuit into the first 10 minutes of the second. But there is a reason why Gonzaga is No. 1 in the nation. And a reason why 16th-seeded schools have only won once in almost 150 chances since the tournament went to at least 64 schools.

Depth of talent is better at the better schools. And Georgia State was stressing what it had – especially inside – by playing so physically. The Panthers foul trouble caught up with them, the Zags asserted themselves around the rim and, poof, the upset chances disappeared in the midst of 21 unanswered points.

• The biggest eye-opening game Thursday? For most of America, it had to be Saint Mary’s 1,458-point win over Indiana. OK, it just seemed like that much. But college basketball fans that refer to the West Coast Conference as Gonzaga and the Seven Dwarfs found out they don’t know jack. Or Randy Bennett, the WCC’s own version of Grumpy. His Gaels blew out one of the Big Ten’s nine representatives, reducing the Hoosiers to second-fiddle to their cheerleading corps. With a ball stuck in the backboard rafters, the cheerleaders showed they were the most athletic group wearing IU gear on the floor. And had the most success.

It’s all part of March’s madness – and one of the best weekends of the year.

Gonzaga: As one might expect, the S-R’s coverage of a Portland-based first-round game is off the charts. We start with Theo Lawson’s game story. He also has this piece on everyone praising Andrew Nembhard afterward. … There was also some before-the-game typing, as Theo shares the All-American news. … Dave Boling has a column that focuses on Drew Timme’s second-half domination. … Jim Meehan delves into the frontcourt’s second half as well before he covers Georgia State’s effort and the Zags’ admiration of it. … Jim took care of the All-Region news. … Justin Reed shares how the NCAA blocked Chet Holmgren’s dad from his usual videotaping duties. … Tyler Tjomsland still has his camera and put together this photo gallery. … The folks in the office took care of the recap with highlights. … We watched from home – we took in some early games from a restaurant with friends – and wrote our TV Take. … Next up for Gonzaga is Memphis, who got past Leon Rice’s Boise State team. … Justin caught up with the Spokane members of the Broncos. … Jim Allen is in Louisville with the women and he previews their game today against Nebraska. He also has the key matchup and a story about Eastern Washington transfer Bella Cravens, who has helped the Cornhuskers to the tournament. … The tournament has changed some this year and Jim looks into the alterations. … Back to the men, we have this coverage from Portland. … Around the WCC, we mentioned Saint Mary’s win over Indiana above. The Gaels are playing well. … San Francisco played well last night too. Only not well enough to get past Murray State in overtime. … BYU’s women have some lofty goals. Reaching them starts this weekend. … BYU’s Caleb Lohner is beginning to step up again.

WSU: Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, it looks as if all 12 conference basketball coaches will return next season. At least none are getting fired. … Arizona begins its first NCAA run under Tommy Lloyd today against Wright State. The Wildcats are one of the title favorites. … UCLA struggled against Akron but picked up a hard-fought win. It took the Bruins a while to find their mojo. … USC will take any type of win today against Miami. … Oregon has lost an assistant. … The Stanford women begin their title defense by hosting Montana State. … The Cardinal are one of about eight teams that have a shot at the title. … Colorado had to learn about Creighton quickly. … Utah’s coach knew she had an NCAA-capable team. … Oregon State won its first WNIT game last night. … In football news, Arizona State continues to work on its new offense. … Arizona’s defense has made some changes.

EWU: The Eagles’ basketball season ended in an 83-74 The Basketball Classic first-round loss at Fresno State. … Around the Big Sky, Montana State has tough tasks, what with the women playing Stanford and the men facing Texas Tech.

CCS: The Sasquatch upset top seeded Lower Columbia 64-63 in the Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament Thursday.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup that covers softball, baseball, soccer, tennis and golf.

Mariners: The M’s have yet to solidify their starting pitching. Will they look outside or in for the rest of the group? … Robbie Ray seems to be a solid addition. … Jarred Kelenic is more at ease heading into his second season.

Seahawks: D.J. Reed blasted the Hawks as he joined the Jets. … Yes, it seems as if Seattle will at least look at Baker Mayfield as a quarterback option.

Sounders: Seattle moved on to the semifinals of the CONCACAF tournament with a 1-1 draw at Leon. Next up is defending MLS champion New York.

• As of right now, we won’t be here tomorrow morning. We are focusing on some personal matters (nothing bad) instead. Hopefully, everyone understands. We will, however, be glued to the TV Saturday evening and writing off the Gonzaga broadcast. Until then …